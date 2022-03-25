This year’s Oscars ceremony is on Sunday (telecast starts at 5 p.m. on ABC, and streams live on abc.com). Seattle Times movie critic Moira Macdonald has made her predictions on who will win and who should win.

Now’s your chance: Who do you think will win? Vote by clicking on a nominee, then compare your answers with Moira’s predictions and other movie buffs who weighed in.

For a downloadable, printable copy of the Oscars ballot, go here.