What? No best picture nomination for Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk"? Or best director nod for Bradley Cooper for "A Star Is Born"? Here's who else got snubbed, and who surprised, in Oscar nominations 2019.

It’s Oscar-nomination morning, and it was a good morning for “Black Panther” (first superhero movie ever to be nominated for best picture), Alfonso Cuaron (a record-tying four individual nominations — best picture, director, original screenplay and cinematography — for “Roma”) and “The Favourite” (10 nominations overall; tied with “Roma”). But just now, let’s linger for a moment on those who didn’t get a happy wakeup call this morning.

Only eight films were nominated for best picture (out of a possible 10), which meant some films expected to be honored didn’t make the cut. The biggest snub was Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk,” follow-up to his 2017 best picture winner, “Moonlight.” Also thought to have a shot were “First Man,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “A Quiet Place,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Eighth Grade.”

In the director category, the surprise appearance of Pawel Pawlikowski (for “Cold War”) made for no room for what was thought to be a very safe bet: Bradley Cooper’s directing debut in “A Star Is Born” (though he was nominated for best actor and adapted screenplay). Also missing out: Ryan Coogler for “Black Panther,” Peter Farrelly for “Green Book.”

Biggest acting snubs: Ethan Hawke, who won numerous critics’ prizes for “First Reformed,” went empty-handed this morning; as did John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”), Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place” and “Mary Poppins Returns”), Viola Davis (“Widows”), Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”), and Claire Foy (“First Man”). And quite possibly he never had a shot, but my faith in humanity might have taken an uptick if the Academy had noticed the brilliantly hammy performance by Hugh Grant in “Paddington 2.” But it didn’t.

In a year full of beautifully shot films, Chloe Zhao’s “The Rider” was one of the most breathtaking, filmed by director of photography Joshua James Richards. No love for it this morning, though; nor was there any for the gorgeous cinematography of James Laxton (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther”) or Linus Sandgren (“First Man”).

And Fred Rogers, were he still with us, would tell us not to be upset about this: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” a documentary about the man and his beloved children’s television series, didn’t make the final cut for documentary. Neither did the popular (and fascinating) “Three Identical Strangers.”

The Oscars will be awarded in a ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 24, by which time we may all have gotten over the snub to Mr. Rogers. Or maybe not.

