The Irish-born actor Kerry Condon, Oscar-nominated this season in the best supporting actress category for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” loves Pacific Northwest weather. “It reminds me of Ireland,” she said, on a charmingly informal Zoom interview this month. “When it’s drizzling I often think of Nirvana, one of my favorite bands. On the gray days, I can hear Kurt Cobain in my ears.”

You wouldn’t think that a native of County Tipperary, Ireland, who’s now based in Los Angeles and works in film, stage and television all over the world, would have an intimate connection to the Seattle area. But Condon does: A lifelong animal lover, she now owns a farm half an hour from Seattle (for privacy reasons, she politely declined to give its exact location), where she’s raising nine rescue horses and “one cute little dog.” Her face lights up when she talks about it. “I love it! It’s a total farming community and the people are all very spread apart but everyone kind of knows each other and is nice to each other.”

Condon’s foray into farming had its roots in an acting gig. Years ago in Los Angeles, Condon had a recurring role as a jockey on a TV series called “Luck,” set at a racetrack. Falling hard for the horses, she bought one, and then another. “I stayed friends with one of the guys who was working at the track, and he would come and gallop with me,” she said. “Over the years, when I would be working and couldn’t take care of my horses, he would take care of them for me. He eventually moved up to Washington, so for about six months of the year my horses would go up to the beautiful green fields of Washington, while I would work and film and get the money to pay for everything.”

Eventually, she started to formulate a dream of owning a farm here. “I’ve always wanted to rescue more animals,” she said, “so that kind of justified what I think is kind of the selfish drive of being an actress. I thought, if I made a lot of money I could rescue loads of animals, I could re-home them.” She started looking for farm property in Washington about a year ago, and “finally found it!”

Right now it’s just the horses and the dog, but she’d like to add “more dogs for sure, and a couple of cats,” and after meeting a neighbor’s calf recently, she’d like to learn more about cows. “I’m just big into animals,” Condon said. “I love learning about their behavior and I love taking care of them. It’s not just the riding of the horses that I like, I really just like minding them.” With a laugh, she remembered how during the snowy weather over the Christmas holidays, she had to go out every few hours to break the ice on the horses’ water.

“It was so beautiful! I remember being up in the middle of the night, in the darkness and the blizzard, and the horses looking at me like, ‘what are you doing in the middle of the night,’ cracking the ice. I felt like I was in ‘The Revenant’ or something.”

Advertising

Though Condon spends as much time as she can at her farm — the Los Angeles flight is short, so she pops up here whenever she has a few days — there hasn’t been much free time lately. As a first-time Oscar nominee, she’s been caught up in the whirlwind of awards season, attending the BAFTAs (where she won her category), the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Academy nominees luncheon and numerous other events.

“It’s been kind of nonstop, you don’t get much time to sit back and go, ‘oh, I just won at the BAFTAs! I just got an Oscar nomination!,’” she said. “The minute you get it, it’s just something else, something else.” But she’s very appreciative for the recognition, and is focusing on enjoying every minute. “I’ve been acting for 24 years, so I’m just so grateful that people are recognizing it.”

A delightful bonus, Condon said, has been getting to know her fellow supporting actress nominees: Angela Bassett (nominated for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Hong Chau (“The Whale”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). “I’m very lucky in my category,” she said. “Hand on heart, they’re genuinely really lovely women.” She’s also enjoyed meeting some entertainment legends during awards season (special highlights: Eddie Murphy and Brad Pitt), and wearing an assortment of beautiful gowns.

“It’s hard to pick a favorite, they’re so gorgeous,” she said, of her awards-season fashion. “The only thing I will say, they do come and collect them very early the next day! I’m not joking! They bang on the door at 10 o’clock in the morning to collect the dress. I’m like, I barely took it off! Also, I feel sometimes a little bit sad putting the dress in the bag and zipping it up, I feel like it was this person who helped me.”

To be nominated for her role as Siobhán in Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” has special meaning for Condon, whose association with McDonagh goes way back: She was just 19 when she appeared in his play “The Lieutenant of Inishmore” at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2001, and has been in multiple plays and movies with him since (including the 2017 film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”).

“Big chunks of my life were put into his work,” she said, “so I did feel like, honestly, if he had written this part and cast another person, I would have strangled him.”

Condon’s extensive career on the screen also includes recurring roles in the TV series “Ray Donovan” and “Better Call Saul.” Her movie work includes “Angela’s Ashes,” “The Last Station,” “Dreamland,” “Ned Kelly,” and multiple Marvel movies in which she plays the voice of F.R.I.D.A.Y., Tony Stark/Iron Man’s AI personal assistant. Two days after the Oscars, she’ll begin work on the horror film “Night Swim” — and when that job is done, she’s hoping to spend a good chunk of the spring here at the farm.

Though the recognition from “The Banshees” and the awards circuit is already bringing more opportunities her way, Condon says she’s working hard on striking a balance: working enough to afford the farm and more animals, but finding enough time to enjoy her rural life. “I’m just trying to remember: It’s not going to all disappear, after 24 years. I don’t have to keep working myself into the ground right now … I’m just trying to be smart about doing justice to whatever comes my way.”