When this year’s Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, there weren’t too many surprises read into the early-morning teleprompter by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” cleaned up; “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick” represented big box-office movies; and some beloved actors got nominated for the first Oscars of their long careers (Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bill Nighy, Ke Huy Quan) or the first in a very long time (Angela Bassett, Judd Hirsch).

There are many weeks in which to celebrate the nominees before the Academy Awards ceremony on March 12, but let’s turn our gaze to a few people who didn’t wake up Tuesday to a happy phone call from their agents. In other words, let’s make a quick visit to the Academy of the Snubbed.

A few not-quite-expected titles in the Best Picture roster (“All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Triangle of Sadness,” and the happy surprise of “Women Talking”) meant that there wasn’t room for “The Woman King,” “Glass Onion” or “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” And let’s make a special place in the Hall of the Snubbed for Damien Chazelle’s divisive Hollywood epic “Babylon,” which on its surface absolutely looked like Oscar bait (a movie about Hollywood history! Starring Brad Pitt! Directed by an Oscar-winning filmmaker!) but merely scraped together nominations for original score, production design and costumes. The Academy, like many critics and audience members, apparently just didn’t like it.

In the acting categories, Viola Davis was thought to be a sure thing in the best actress category for “The Woman King” (would you ever bet against the great Davis? I wouldn’t), but a surprise sweep of attention for Andrea Riseborough in the little-seen “To Leslie” may have squeezed her out. Also in that category, Danielle Deadwyler looked likely to nab her first nomination for “Till” — she, like Davis, was a Screen Actors Guild nominee for best actress — but her name wasn’t called. Also surprising: Judd Hirsch getting a best supporting actor nod for “The Fabelmans” at the expense of his castmate Paul Dano, when Dano had a much more significant role in the film (and was wonderful). How “Women Talking” managed to get multiple nominations without any recognition of its remarkable cast (which could have filled the supporting actress category all by itself) feels wrong. And though she was never in the conversation at all (tiny films can’t always afford Oscar campaigns), I’d like to acknowledge Tilda Swinton’s dual role in “The Eternal Daughter” as one of the year’s finest performances.

There’s always a wild-card nominee in the directing category (this year it’s Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund for “Triangle of Sadness”) that pushes out someone more expected. Sorry, James Cameron; you got snubbed this year.

Who do you think was unjustly overlooked this year? Cast your vote, if not your Oscar ballot, in the comments below.