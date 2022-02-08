On what I’m going to christen Gold Tuesday — that annual event when Oscar nominations are announced, much too early in the morning — news was good for Jane Campion (whose “The Power of the Dog” led the pack with 12 nominations), Steven Spielberg (now an eight-time nominee for best director, this time for “West Side Story”), and many more. But we’ve got many weeks to celebrate the lucky nominees; this morning, let’s spend a little time at the Academy of the Snubbed.

∙ The best picture category brought a few surprises (hello there, “CODA” and “Nightmare Alley”) and a few snubs. Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” seemed to have Oscar bait all over it, but earned only best actor (Denzel Washington), cinematography and production design nods. Likewise “Being the Ricardos” was nominated for three of its actors — Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons — but no other categories. And while some might have been cheering for megahit “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to crack the top 10 (I would have applauded), no dice for Spidey, who settled for a sole visual effects nomination.

∙ In the best director category, despite “Dune” cleaning up with 10 nominations, Denis Villeneuve wasn’t nominated. Likewise Adam McKay, whose Netflix hit “Don’t Look Up” earned four nominations, and Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of the six-times-nominated “King Richard.”

∙ A few disappointments in the lead acting categories, with perhaps the most egregious snub being that of Lady Gaga in “House of Gucci,” a film solely nominated in makeup and hairstyling. Memo to the Academy: Don’t you want this woman on your awards show? Also sadly overlooked for best actress: Ruth Negga in Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” (no nominations, and that’s just wrong). In the best actor category, Leonardo DiCaprio surprised many by not making the cut, despite a best actor nomination in the BAFTAs.

∙ Lots of surprises in the supporting categories, most notably the Academy choosing previous winner Judi Dench over castmate Caitriona Balfe (whose role was much more significant) in “Belfast.” Likewise, 1962 winner Rita Moreno — who was, to my mind, the absolute heart and soul of Spielberg’s “West Side Story” — was left off the list in favor of her admittedly splendid castmate Ariana DeBose. (Fun fact: they were both nominated for the same role.) And last year’s Best Actress winner, Frances McDormand, was ignored this year for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Bradley Cooper, in “Licorice Pizza,” didn’t make the cut, nor did any of the delightfully hammy supporting gentlemen of “House of Gucci”: Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino. Here’s hoping they’re raising a drink together, somewhere.

∙ Elsewhere: In the screenplay category, despite multiple nominations for “West Side Story,” Tony Kushner’s screenplay wasn’t among them. And while the Academy was absolutely right to honor the costumes of “Cruella” (designed by frequent nominee Jenny Beavan), I wished it had remembered the gorgeous frocks of “Last Night in Soho.”

