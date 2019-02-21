Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald gives her predictions on who will win Oscars in the top six categories, along with who she thinks should win, and who should’ve been nominated — but weren’t. And will this year's ceremony, after all the back-and-forth, still end up a beloved, overstuffed mess?

If you’ve been following the lead-up to this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, you just might have developed whiplash. The Oscars were presenting a “popular film” category for the first time — and then they weren’t. Kevin Hart was hosting — and then he wasn’t. It was hinted that only two of the five Best Song nominees would be performed during the ceremony — and then all five were announced. And, most recently, the Academy announced that it would air condensed and edited versions of four of the categories (cinematography, film editing, live action short and makeup/hairstyling) — and then, after an uproar, said “Never mind.”

I’ve been watching the Oscars every winter for decades, ever since I was a kid and we’d have dinner in front of the TV for a special treat, and it’s always been the same. The ceremony is supposed to be three hours, and it creeps closer to four (sometimes longer! 2002’s snoozefest was nearly four-and-a-half hours). The banter is scripted and silly, the stage usually features weirdly malevolent-looking giant Oscars, and most of the acceptance speeches are the nervous intoning of a list of names. And I love it, every year; not because I hang on its pronouncements (it’s rare that the Academy and I agree on what the year’s best film really was), but because it’s comfortingly familiar, and because within that silliness always lie just a few moments of magic.

Which is why it’s curious that the Academy is once again trying to mess with the formula — and amusing that they didn’t get away with it. Making the Oscars a few minutes shorter won’t magically cause hordes of new viewers to materialize; those who love the Oscars will watch it regardless, and those who don’t, won’t. And those of us who love it, love it all, and not just in the major categories. Consider last year, when we watched the live-action-short winner signing her speech (the winning film, “The Silent Child,” was about a deaf 6-year-old), took in the warm standing ovation given to cinematographer Roger A. Deakins (who finally won for “Blade Runner 2049” on his 14th nomination), and enjoyed the debate as to whether winning makeup artist Kazuhiro Tsuji (“Darkest Hour”), in his acceptance speech, thanked either “Mike Katz” or “my cats.” (I think it was his cats. At least I hope it was. If I won I would thank my cat.)

This year’s ceremony will be unusual in that it will be host-less; as of press time, no one had been announced to replace Hart, so presumably the awards will be handed out by the usual revolving door of presenters. And maybe the time that gets saved from not having an introductory monologue can be saved by showing some montages of the gorgeous films of 2018, or giving an extra minute to those winners who are both eloquent and overwhelmed, or giving each nominee just a few more seconds to linger in the hope that maybe, this year, they just might win. Hope springs eternal on Oscar night — though I know, after all these years, that it’s more likely to just be an overstuffed mess. But for those of us who love the Oscars, it’s our mess. A mess, with just a few diamonds scattered in it, for those who care to look for them.

Predicting the results of said mess is a dangerous game, and one I don’t usually do well. (Though I am coming off a very good showing in 2018.) Nonetheless, here’s a quick look at what I think we might see in the main categories.

Best picture

Only eight nominees in this category this year (out of a possible 10) and as always, a few of them are embroiled in controversy: “Green Book” faced a backlash over its racial politics and its veracity after the real-life family of pianist Don Shirley (played by Mahershala Ali) spoke out against the film, calling it “a symphony of lies”; the credited director of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Bryan Singer, is currently facing (and has denied) multiple accusations of sexual assault; and “Vice” has been accused of playing a little fast and loose with the facts of Dick Cheney’s vice presidency. Happy Oscar season, everyone! Currently Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” a black-and-white memory tale of his childhood in Mexico, is getting all the buzz to win best picture, winning both the BAFTA (the British equivalent of the Oscar), and the Director’s Guild. But I’m going to predict a more unexpected scenario, just for fun: “Roma” wins best foreign-language film and Cuarón takes the directing award, but “Black Panther” — winner of the ensemble acting award at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), which often points to a Best Picture win — wins the big prize. Wakanda Forever!

Prediction: “Black Panther”

My vote: “Black Panther”

Wish you were here: I’d fill out those 10 slots with “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” — and would also try to slip in “The Rider.”

Best director

You’d think these top two categories would go hand in hand — assuming you buy into the idea that there is a “best-directed” film, wouldn’t that one also be the best film? — but Oscar voters often disagree. I think, as noted above, that this will be one of those years, and that Cuarón (who won this category a few years back, for “Gravity”) will be the director honored. It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which someone else — other nominees are Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”), Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Favourite”), Adam McKay (“Vice”) and surprise nominee Pawel Pawlikowski (“Cold War”) — might get the nod; this one seems like the most slam-dunk of the categories this year. (Fun “Roma” fact: Cuarón was the first person in history to be nominated for director and cinematography for the same movie.)

Prediction: Cuarón

My vote: Cuarón

Wish you were here: Chloé Zhao, “The Rider”

Actress in a leading role

Conventional wisdom says it’s Glenn Close’s year: this is her seventh nomination — her first, for “The World According to Garp,” came in 1983, before fellow nominees Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”) and Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”) were even born. Conventional wisdom, at the Oscars, is usually right, despite there being mumblings that “The Wife” isn’t a strong enough vehicle to support such an honor. (I’m still wondering why Close didn’t win back in 1989, for “Dangerous Liaisons.”) If there’s a spoiler, it’ll be Olivia Colman, who was dazzling in “The Favourite” and won the BAFTA. The other nominees, which also include Melissa McCarthy (who was terrific in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), can just sit back and applaud politely.

Prediction: Close

My vote: For body of work? Close. For individual 2018 performance alone? McCarthy.

Wish you were here: Viola Davis, “Widows”

Actor in a leading role

I wasn’t a huge fan of Rami Malek’s performance in “Bohemian Rhapsody” (couldn’t quite get past the fake teeth) but a lot of people were; he’s been sweeping the pre-Oscars awards and is likely to do so again here. Christian Bale, who disappears into the role of a diabolical Dick Cheney in “Vice,” could surprise, as might Bradley Cooper, who could get a sympathy vote after being snubbed in the directing category. (Is that fair? Of course not. But Oscars aren’t about fairness, and Cooper is pretty great in the film.) The other two nominees, Viggo Mortensen in “Green Book” and Willem Dafoe in the little-seen Vincent van Gogh biopic “At Eternity’s Gate,” are long shots.

Prediction: Malek

My vote: Cooper

Wish you were here: Paul Giamatti, “Private Life”

Actress in a supporting role

OK, now we have an interesting race (and an interesting slate; the SAG award winner in this category, Emily Blunt in “A Quiet Place,” wasn’t even nominated here). Will Oscars go for the supporting performance that genuinely lights up and changes a movie, or give a nod to a long-deserving frequent nominee in a good but not-for-the-ages turn? The former is Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk”; the latter is the six-time nominee Amy Adams, who’s never won an Oscar and is up this year for “Vice.” Also don’t rule out two-thirds of the principal cast of “The Favourite,” Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, both previous Oscar winners, or the spell cast by the powerful, quiet performance of Marina de Tavira in “Roma.”

Prediction: King

My vote: King

Wish you were here: Awkwafina, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Actor in a supporting role

Another very competitive category, with the front-runner being Mahershala Ali, who won this category two years ago (for “Moonlight”) and took the SAG and Golden Globe earlier this season for his should-have-been-a-leading role in “Green Book.” But there’s also a couple of sentimental favorites here, both nominated for the first time: Richard E. Grant, who’s been charming the socks off voters during Oscar season (and who was deliciously good as a con man in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), and Sam Elliott, who celebrates 50 years in the film business with a note-perfect performance in “A Star Is Born.” Also potentially a factor: Adam Driver, the sole acting nominee for “BlacKkKlansman,” and Sam Rockwell as a young George W. Bush in “Vice.”

Prediction: Ali

My vote: Elliott

Wish you were here: Hugh Grant, “Paddington 2”

On Oscar night, I’ll be parked at a swanky local Oscars party, tweeting and sharing the scene — please join me on Twitter at @moiraverse, and watch seattletimes.com for the story. Here’s hoping Oscar brings us a few magical surprises.

_____

91st annual Academy Awards broadcast begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, on KOMO/ABC. More info: oscar.go.com

_____

Related:

Vote for your picks: Download and print out our Oscars 2019 ballot

List of nominees for Academy Awards 2019

Oscars 2019: Who got snubbed for Academy Award nominations? Who surprised?

10 days before show time, a full-on revolt over the Oscars