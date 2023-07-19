Movie review

Christopher Nolan’s elegant, majestic “Oppenheimer” is three hours long, and you feel every minute of that running time even as it flies by. What Nolan’s after here isn’t just to thrill us — though he does that, with parts of the film tick-tocking like a great heist sequence — but to immerse us in the life, work and troubling legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), a slight, pale-eyed man who held the future of the earth in his hands.

Oppenheimer (1904-1967) was a theoretical physicist known as the father of the atomic bomb. During World War II, he led a team at the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico tasked with creating the first nuclear weapons; after the bomb was successfully tested in July 1945, it was deployed a month later on Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing a staggering number of citizens. (Estimates vary; some give the toll as 200,000 or more.) Nolan’s film moves us back and forth in time, from Oppenheimer’s early days in academia to the breathless work at Los Alamos to a later series of hearings, held in a cramped conference room, in which Oppenheimer’s past associations with Communists threatened his security clearance and his future.

It’s an ambitious setting for a film — particularly one aimed at nonscientists who may not be entirely clear on the finer points of quantum mechanics — but that’s standard for Nolan, that rare big-studio filmmaker who wants us thinking even as we munch our popcorn. In “Oppenheimer,” he presents us with a complicated hero, a brilliant man who seems to turn into a ghost before our eyes, whittled down by years and by qualms (“terrible ones,” he says) about what he has unleashed. And he gives the storytelling a twist, letting the story unfold both in quietly restrained color (the sequences featuring Oppenheimer), and in stark black-and-white, the latter featuring Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.), a commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission whose relationship with Oppenheimer grew complex.

As always with a Nolan movie, the look of the film is impeccable. Filmed (on large-format film stock) by cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema and designed by Ruth de Jong (production) and Ellen Mirojnick (costumes), “Oppenheimer” is crisply beautiful, blooming with unexpected moments of color like the green of an apple, the red of a woman’s lipstick, the orange of a sudden pillar of fire. You don’t expect this kind of elegance in a film that’s mostly about men in ties gathering in rooms to discuss calculations, but that’s what Nolan gives us; one shot, with Oppenheimer in his straight-brimmed hat standing on the newly built main street of Los Alamos (a remote town created for the sole purpose of housing research), seems like it’s from a great Western, with a hero uncomfortably aware that high noon is coming too soon.

Murphy’s eerily handsome face, made up of angles and shadows and eyes that always seem to be telling a story that’s different from the one he’s speaking, is the film’s foundation, and his layered performance is its anchor. An unrecognizable Downey brings his trademark naturalness to Strauss’s struggles, and Matt Damon clicks beautifully with Murphy as no-nonsense general Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project. Emily Blunt, with little screen time, brings intriguing complexity to the role of Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty. (This is a familiar pitfall with Great Man movies: You either make the wife a sweetly uncomplicated helpmate, or you make her a person and shortchange her story. I’d watch an entire movie about the ups and downs of the Oppenheimer marriage, most of which is just hinted at here — and Blunt, to her great credit, occasionally makes us regret that this isn’t that movie.)

“Oppenheimer” is hard to watch, just as that life was surely hard to live; it’s a careful, deliberate stepping toward something unspeakable. Oppenheimer, a chain smoker (the smoke’s a perpetual presence on screen, creating curling punctuation), died of cancer at the age of 62, presumably haunted to the end. In the film, we see him at a celebration shortly after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki; crowds cheer him, but he looks unsure, and gazing at the crowds he sees them suddenly caught in the white flash, searing in the fire. Somewhere in the applause, a scream rings out — the kind you hear in nightmares.