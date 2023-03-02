Movie review

What is it that we will remember from our lives before we all shuffle off this mortal coil? Though the cinematic form will often elevate the more significant moments of existence for the purposes of telling its story, life is not always like that. There certainly remains plenty of tragedy and joy that can rip through the heart, yet these all come together as fleeting fragments that can feel elusive; almost mercurial, even. For all the ways we try to make sense of life and look for narrative fulfillment in the stories we consume, there are simply many parts of living that just are.

In the remarkable films of writer-director Mia Hansen-Løve, it is in the accumulation of these small moments where a poetic portrait of a life comes into focus. Her latest work, the spectacular “One Fine Morning,” is no different. Attempting to say whether it emerges as one of her best is a nigh impossible task as it finds itself in good company. Immersing us in the life of the lonely Sandra, played by Léa Seydoux of the recent “Crimes of the Future,” it accompanies her as she cares for her ailing father who is caught in the grim grasp of a neurodegenerative illness, raises her precocious young daughter by herself and begins an affair with a friend she hasn’t seen in quite some time.

This friend, Melvil Poupaud’s Clément, is a charming fellow yet begins to lead Sandra along, pushing her away in one moment and pulling her close in the next. As these various facets of Sandra’s life continue to grow more complicated, Hansen-Løve gently guides us through time. In the midst of it all, she keeps a resolute focus on Seydoux with her understated yet still transcendent performance. One scene cuts right to the next, eschewing a typical progression of shots or exposition to instead just let us observe the little details. It creates an arresting experience that feels as if we are merely witnessing memories fading into each other as Sandra tries to find solace amid her growing sadness.

Much of this may feel familiar to any who have seen previous films from Hansen-Løve. In particular, it would play remarkably well as a double feature with her 2011 film “Goodbye First Love” for those looking for an extra dose of heartbreak. Even as this is a bit more constrained, they share much in capturing the pain of love. This familiarity is by no means a criticism as there is much that feels more measured as it captures the same sense of somber reflectiveness though from a new angle. As the characters pointedly yet playfully discussed in Hansen-Løve’s meta 2021 film “Bergman Island,” artists spend “all our lives saying the same thing” only “from different perspectives.”

Of course, no one perspective is the same and the conflicts that arise in the film mostly stem from these differences. Where Sandra is doing everything she can to preserve the memory of her father, other members of her family are beginning to grow distant. Where she wants to save his books he loved so dearly, others want to dispose of them. The toll this takes on her leads to a brief scene where she breaks down in front of an almost complete stranger, as if all the strength she has tried to show in front of her family evaporated in a single moment of kindness from another. Seeing Seydoux suddenly fall to pieces carries with it an honesty in how we all try to hold ourselves and our lives together until we simply cannot. We can’t know when it will come, but that lingering pain catches up with us all. As Sandra observes her father slipping away from her, all while trying to hold tightly to the love of Clément and care for her increasingly perceptive daughter, the film doesn’t shy away from showing how this can be too much to bear.

Some of the beauty to this is technical as the filmmaker’s longtime cinematographer Denis Lenoir manages to draw out the vibrancy of the confines of a bus ride just as expertly as he does the landscapes of the city of Paris in which we wander through. However, it is the emotional layers that Seydoux gifts the character with even in moments of saddened silence that truly resonate. As it confronts these agonies of Sandra’s life, the film also makes room for unexpected joy right alongside them. They come not from the absence of pain, but from the ways we find peace wherever we can. When we then all look back on our lives, with these moments of strife and serenity molded together, it is this latest vision from Hansen-Løve that provides yet another glimpse of what it is that we would see.