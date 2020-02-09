FashionMoviesPhotography On the Red Carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards Originally published February 9, 2020 at 3:14 pmUpdated February 9, 2020 at 5:00 pm Share story By Associated Press staff Related Stories Backstage at the Oscars: Dazed winners and sweet reunions February 10, 2020 South Koreans explode with joy over ‘Parasite’ Oscar wins February 10, 2020 Big wins for ‘Parasite’ give Oscar night an emotional high February 10, 2020 What did our Dinner at a Movie pair think of the 2020 Oscars? Moira Macdonald and Bethany Jean Clement had plenty to say. February 9, 2020 Associated Press staff