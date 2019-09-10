Movie review
You have, no doubt, seen movies like “Official Secrets” before: a ripped-from-the-headlines tale with far-reaching consequences, a wan but resolute heroine, a scruffy journalist capturing the Big Story. In this case, it’s the story of Katharine Gun (Keira Knightley), a British intelligence specialist who in 2003 leaked to the press an NSA memo about a blackmail scheme targeting United Nations Security Council members, coercing them to vote in favor of the Iraq war.
Directed by Gavin Hood, the story emerges on several levels: in the London newsroom where the story unfolded; in the legal ramifications of the incident; and on the personal toll on Gun herself, a young woman surprised to find herself a whistleblower.
It’s a good story, well told, though you have to forgive Hood for indulging in a little journalistic cliché. (Rhys Ifans plays the movie version of a newspaper reporter, all suede vests and ratty dog-eared notebook and yelling of pronouncements.) Hood and his co-screenwriters (Sarah Bernstein and Gregory Bernstein) do well at conveying a mountain of facts and yet managing to keep the movie from drowning in them — even finding suspense in a very, very long “save to disk” operation, and a later controversy centering on a spellcheck. And Knightley, her usual pointy glamour disguised with a flat blanket of hair and a tired-office-worker pallor, makes an appealing heroine; a regular person caught up in something much bigger than herself, and forever changed by it.
_____
★★★ “Official Secrets,” with Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes, Matt Smith, Adam Bakri, Matthew Goode, Rhys Ifans. Directed by Gavin Hood, from a screenplay by Sarah Bernstein, Gregory Bernstein and Hood. 111 minutes. Rated R for language. Opens Sept. 13 at AMC Seattle 10.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.