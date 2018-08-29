Some titles available for home viewing and streaming starting Sunday, Sept. 2.

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

John Krasinski stars as “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” the CIA analyst turned reluctant field agent, and Wendell Pierce as his mentor in the debut season of the Prime Original series based on Clancy’s bestselling novels. Set in the post-9/11 world, it presents a single mission over the eight-episode season. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also on Prime Video is “Disobedience” (2018, R), starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams as women in love in London’s Orthodox Jewish community. This drama is less a romance than a compassionate story of family and identity.

The Netflix crime thriller “Ozark: Season 2” sends its urban couple (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) deeper into the Missouri crime world. Ten episodes are streaming on Netflix.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen play best friends whose new “Book Club” (2018, PG-13) pick recharges their sex lives. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Plus: bro comedy “Tag” (2018, R) with Ed Helms and Jon Hamm; caper comedy “American Animals” (2018, R), starring Evan Peters; and violent tech-noir thriller “Upgrade” (2018, R).

“The Padre” (2018, R), starring Tim Roth as a con man in Colombia, comes to VOD a month before theaters.

Netflix

A nerdy astrophysicist collides with a gorgeous model in the romantic comedy “The Laws of Thermodynamics” (Spain, 2018, not rated, with subtitles).

Streaming TV: The second season of “The Good Place” — the smartest, funniest comedy on network TV — streams a month before the new season debuts on NBC. Also new: adult-oriented animated comedy “Paradise PD: Season 1.”

Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Chastain portrays a 19th-century portrait painter who befriends Sitting Bull in “Woman Walks Ahead” (2018, R).

Steve McQueen became Hollywood’s coolest superstar in “The Magnificent Seven” (1960) and “The Great Escape” (1963).

Streaming TV: Jenna Coleman plays young Queen Victoria in the second season of the British royal drama “Victoria.”

Prime Video and Hulu

Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem star in “Mother!” (2017, R), Darren Aronofsky’s passionate but polarizing allegory.

Hulu

The documentary “Active Measures” (2018, not rated) investigates the Russian interference of the 2016 American presidential election.

An ’80s flashback: the original “The Terminator” (1984, R) with Arnold Schwarzenegger and teen comedy “Sixteen Candles” (1984, PG) with Molly Ringwald.

HBO Now

The animated comedy “Ferdinand” (2017, PG) features the voice of John Cena as the peace-loving bull.

Also new: “Miss Sherlock,” a new mystery series from Japan.

New on disc this week

“Book Club,” “Tag,” “American Animals,” “Upgrade,” “RBG.”

Now available at Redbox

“Deadpool 2,” “Book Club,” “Tag,” “American Animals,” “Upgrade.”