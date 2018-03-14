Here's what's available for home viewing and streaming this week.

What’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.

Top streams of the week

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017, R), a monster movie turned romantic fantasy about a mute janitor (Sally Hawkins) and an amphibious creature (Doug Jones) held captive in a government lab, won four Academy Awards, including best picture and best director. It’s now on Cable and Video on Demand and on DVD.

More Oscar winners new to VOD: The darkly comic “I, Tonya” (2017, R) won best supporting actress for Allison Janney and the lyrical gay love story “Call Me by Your Name” (2017, R) received an award for James Ivory’s screenplay. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

“Benji” (2018, not rated), a Netflix Original remake of the original, adorable shaggy-dog film, updates the family-friendly adventure for a new generation of kids.

Pay-Per-View / VOD

In “Justice League” (2017, PG-13), the DCU answer to “The Avengers,” Batman and Wonder Woman (Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot) join forces with The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg to save the world after the death of Superman.

Family-friendly choices include the award-winning documentary “Jane” (2017, PG), about pioneering primatologist Jane Goodall (also on Hulu), and animated comedy “Ferdinand (2018, PG).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide are the comedies “Furlough” (2018, not rated), starring Melissa Leo and Tessa Thompson, and “Dear Dictator” (2018, not rated) with Michael Caine as an exiled Caribbean dictator in suburbia.

Netflix

Josh Brolin, Danny McBride and Montana Jordan star in “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter” (2018, not rated), a comedy about a father-son bonding weekend.

True stories: “Take Your Pills” (2018, not rated) looks at the (ab)use of Adderall and Ritalin by students and high-pressure professionals; “Wild Wild Country” takes on the story of the 1981 Rajneesh commune in Central Oregon.

Kid stuff: “On My Block: Season 1,” a drama about four friends in South Central L.A., is a high-school series for teens and tweens.

Amazon Prime Video

“Nightjohn” (1996, PG-13) is a powerful drama about an enslaved 12-year-old girl in the antebellum South who learns to read, a “crime” punishable by death.

Hulu

Streaming TV: Pierce Brosnan is a ruthless oil baron in 19th-century Texas in the AMC historical drama “The Son: Season 1.“

HBO Now

Rachel Weisz is “My Cousin Rachel” (2017, PG-13) in the romantic drama turned Gothic thriller adapted from the Daphne du Maurier novel.

New on disc this week

“The Shape of Water,” “Justice League,” “I, Tonya,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “Jane.”

Now available at Redbox

“I, Tonya,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “The Disaster Artist,” “Wonder Wheel.”