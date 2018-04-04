A look at what’s coming to home viewing and streaming this week.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Top streams of the week
Willem Dafoe earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as the manager of a low-rent hotel in the American indie drama “The Florida Project” (2017, R). Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
“Troy: Fall of a City — Season 1,” a coproduction of Netflix and BBC, brings lavish production values and cable-level sex and violence to the classic tale of love in the time of the Trojan War. Eight episodes are streaming on Netflix.
More family oriented are the animated films “Despicable Me 3” (2017, PG) and “The Iron Giant” (1999, PG), a sweet sci-fi fairy tale of a boy and his giant robot buddy. Both now on Netflix.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Turmoil inside KOMO News as conservative owner Sinclair mandates talking points
- Tough, funny Seattle comedian Peggy Platt dies at 58
- Lessons from the Hillary Clinton campaign: ‘Have a plan for the whole country whether they vote for you or not’ | Nicole Brodeur
- Chateau Ste. Michelle unveils 2018 summer concert lineup
- JuiceTheGod, ‘rising star’ rapper gunned down near Seattle Center, ‘stripped of his full potential’ VIEW
Ed Helms and Owen Wilson are brothers in search of their birth father in the comedy “Father Figures” (2017, R). “Insidious: The Last Key” (2017, PG-13) is the fourth installment of the horror franchise.
Available same day as select theaters nationwide is mystery thriller “Spinning Man” (2018, R), starring Guy Pearce and Pierce Brosnan, and science-fiction thriller “The Humanity Bureau” (2017, R) with Nicolas Cage.
Netflix
A woman (Abbi Jacobson) tries to get help for her brother (Dave Franco), a relapsed heroin addict, in the drama “6 Balloons” (2018, not rated), which comes direct to Netflix from the SXSW Film Festival. Also debuting is “Amateur” (2018, not rated), a drama about the pressures on high-school athletes starring Sharon Leal and Josh Charles.
Kid stuff: “The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1” brings the characters of the animated comedy to the small screen.
Streaming TV: Netflix hopes “Fastest Car: Season 1” will attract fans of “The Grand Tour.”
Amazon Prime Video
Daniel Radcliffe plays an FBI agent who goes undercover in the American white-supremacist culture in “Imperium” (2016, R), a thriller inspired by a true story.
Hulu
Three movie essentials are new to Hulu: Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” (1976, R), Stanley Kubrick’s cold-war satire “Dr. Strangelove” (1964, PG) and David Lean’s Oscar-winning epic “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962, PG).
HBO Now
The original documentary “King in the Wilderness” (2018, not rated) looks at the final 18 months in the life of civil-rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish star in the female-buddy-comedy “Girls Trip” (2017, R).
FilmStruck / Criterion Channel
TCM Select pick of the week is the biblical epic “Ben-Hur” (1959, G), starring Charlton Heston.
New on disc this week
“Father Figures,” “Insidious: The Last Key,” “Basmati Blues,” “Looking Glass,” “Sweet Virginia.”
Now available at Redbox
“Father Figures,” “Insidious: The Last Key,” “Looking Glass.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.