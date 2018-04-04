A look at what’s coming to home viewing and streaming this week.

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Willem Dafoe earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as the manager of a low-rent hotel in the American indie drama “The Florida Project” (2017, R). Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“Troy: Fall of a City — Season 1,” a coproduction of Netflix and BBC, brings lavish production values and cable-level sex and violence to the classic tale of love in the time of the Trojan War. Eight episodes are streaming on Netflix.

More family oriented are the animated films “Despicable Me 3” (2017, PG) and “The Iron Giant” (1999, PG), a sweet sci-fi fairy tale of a boy and his giant robot buddy. Both now on Netflix.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Ed Helms and Owen Wilson are brothers in search of their birth father in the comedy “Father Figures” (2017, R). “Insidious: The Last Key” (2017, PG-13) is the fourth installment of the horror franchise.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is mystery thriller “Spinning Man” (2018, R), starring Guy Pearce and Pierce Brosnan, and science-fiction thriller “The Humanity Bureau” (2017, R) with Nicolas Cage.

Netflix

A woman (Abbi Jacobson) tries to get help for her brother (Dave Franco), a relapsed heroin addict, in the drama “6 Balloons” (2018, not rated), which comes direct to Netflix from the SXSW Film Festival. Also debuting is “Amateur” (2018, not rated), a drama about the pressures on high-school athletes starring Sharon Leal and Josh Charles.

Kid stuff: “The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1” brings the characters of the animated comedy to the small screen.

Streaming TV: Netflix hopes “Fastest Car: Season 1” will attract fans of “The Grand Tour.”

Amazon Prime Video

Daniel Radcliffe plays an FBI agent who goes undercover in the American white-supremacist culture in “Imperium” (2016, R), a thriller inspired by a true story.

Hulu

Three movie essentials are new to Hulu: Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” (1976, R), Stanley Kubrick’s cold-war satire “Dr. Strangelove” (1964, PG) and David Lean’s Oscar-winning epic “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962, PG).

HBO Now

The original documentary “King in the Wilderness” (2018, not rated) looks at the final 18 months in the life of civil-rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish star in the female-buddy-comedy “Girls Trip” (2017, R).

FilmStruck / Criterion Channel

TCM Select pick of the week is the biblical epic “Ben-Hur” (1959, G), starring Charlton Heston.

New on disc this week

“Father Figures,” “Insidious: The Last Key,” “Basmati Blues,” “Looking Glass,” “Sweet Virginia.”

Now available at Redbox

“Father Figures,” “Insidious: The Last Key,” “Looking Glass.”