Some titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (2018, R) is an American frontier comedy from the Coen brothers. Initially planned as a six-part series, it was reworked as an anthology film and opens in Seattle at the Crest on Friday, Nov. 16, the same day it debuts on Netflix.

Emma Thompson is superb as a judge facing a conflict between the professional and personal in “The Children Act” (2017, R). Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Michael Douglas is a has-been actor who reinvents himself as a Hollywood acting coach in “The Kominsky Method: Season 1,” a Netflix Original comedy from creator Chuck Lorre.

Two new British co-productions explore fluid sexuality in the modern world. Hulu presents “The Bisexual: Season 1” and HBO features the cheeky comedy “Sally4Ever: Season 1” with new episodes each Sunday.

Seattle-based filmmaker Megan Griffiths’ “Sadie” (2018, not rated), an independent drama shot in Everett, is now on VOD. It follows an angry teenager (Sophia Mitri Schloss) who sabotages the romantic prospects of her single mother (Melanie Lynskey) while her soldier father is overseas.

Classic picks: Sidney Lumet directs the Oscar-winning TV satire “Network” (1976, R), starring Faye Dunaway and William Holden, and “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975, R) with Al Pacino and John Cazale. Both on Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

In the British drama “Puzzle” (2018, R), Kelly Macdonald portrays a frustrated housewife in the competitive world of solving jigsaw puzzles.

Rose Byrne, Chris O’Dowd and Ethan Hawke star in the romantic comedy “Juliet, Naked” (2018, R).

Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens plays a Chicago baker and a look-alike European princess in the romantic comedy “The Princess Switch” (2018), the first Christmas original of the season.

Diego Luna and Michael Peña star in “Narcos — Mexico: Season 1,” the 1980s-set prequel to the Netflix Original drug-war series “Narcos.”

Amazon Prime Video

Lucretia Martel’s surreal colonial drama “Zama” (Argentina, not rated, with subtitles) was Argentina’s official 2017 submission to the Academy Awards.

Kid stuff: the new animated series “Kung Fu Panda — The Paws of Destiny: Season 1.”

Hulu

The new Hulu Original series “Holly Hobbie” (TV-PG) is a live-action show for teens and tweens.

HBO Now

John Boyega takes the pilot seat in the giant-monster-invasion sequel “Pacific Rim: Uprising” (2018, PG-13).

For kids: the new season of “Sesame Street” rolls out new episodes every Saturday morning

Other streams

Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano star in the based-on-a-true-story limited series “Escape at Dannemora.” New episodes air each Sunday on Showtime Anytime.

“Origin: Season 1,” a science-fiction thriller with Tom Felton and Natalia Tena as passengers on a damaged spaceship in deep space, is now available on YouTube Premium.

New on disc this week

“The Meg,” “Mile 22,” “Alpha,” “Juliet, Naked,” “Puzzle.”

Now available at Redbox

“The Meg,” “Mile 22,” “Alpha,” “Juliet, Naked,” “The Children Act.”