Some titles available for home viewing and streaming on or before Sunday, Aug. 5.

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The sixth and final season of the superb FX series “The Americans,” starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as Russian agents posing as suburban parents in 1980s America, is nominated for four Emmy Awards including outstanding drama. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Oscar-winning documentary “Amy” (2015, R) offers an intimate and enlightening portrait of Amy Winehouse through rare concert footage and intimate video of the British singer/songwriter. Streaming on Netflix.

“Sharp Edges” (1986/2018, TV-PG), a documentary on Tonya Harding (and her dysfunctional family) produced when she was 15, comes to Hulu after a brief theatrical revival (delayed from last month).

Charlize Theron is an overwhelmed mother of three who bonds with her young night nanny (Mackenzie Davis) in “Tully” (2018, R), from “Juno” director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody. On Cable on Demand and VOD; also on disc and at Redbox.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez star in “Overboard” (2018, PG-13), a remake of the 1980s amnesia comedy. Also on disc and at Redbox.

Also new: “Kings” (2017, R), starring Halle Berry and Daniel Craig and set in the midst of the Rodney King riots; and biographical drama “Final Portrait” (2017, R) with Geoffrey Rush as Swiss artist Alberto Giacometi and Armie Hammer as his subject, American writer James Lord.

Netflix

A jilted bride (Kristen Bell) reconnects with her estranged father (Kelsey Grammer) in the Netflix Original comedy “Like Father” (2018, not rated).

Love in the digital age: A programmer becomes fascinated by a sophisticated robot (Alicia Vikander) in “Ex Machina” (2015, R) and Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with his smartphone operating system in “Her” (2013, R).

Amazon Prime Video

Rock Hudson and Jane Wyman star in glorious romantic melodrama “Magnificent Obsession” (1954).

Hulu

The fourth and final season of the Hulu Original comedy “Casual” is now underway. New episodes arrive each Wednesday.

HBO Now

Martin McDonagh’s divisive “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017, R), earned Oscars for actors Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell.

The new HBO Original free-form late-night program “Random Acts of Flyness” combines music, comedy and social commentary.

FilmStruck

TCM Select Pick of the Week is the film-noir masterpiece “Out of the Past” (1947) with Robert Mitchum.

BritBox

BritBox Original series “The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco” sends “Bletchley Circle” codebreakers (Rachael Stirling and Julie Graham) stateside. New episodes arrive on Wednesdays.

New on disc this week

“Tully,” “Overboard,” “Kings,” “Final Portrait,” “Counterpart: Season 1.”

Now available at Redbox

“Tully,” “Overboard,” “Kings,” “Dark Crimes,” “Final Portrait.”