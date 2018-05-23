Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

The miniseries “Picnic at Hanging Rock” (2018), about four young women who vanish without a trace in the Australian outback in 1900, takes a darker, eerier approach than Peter Weir’s dreamy 1975 film. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Salma Hayek is a gentle massage therapist and John Lithgow a brazen, bigoted billionaire in “Beatriz at Dinner” (2017, R), a timely and discomforting satire for the age of Trump. Streaming on Prime Video and Hulu.

“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile, 2017, R, with subtitles), starring transsexual actress Daniela Vega as the lover of an older man forbidden to pay her respects at his funeral, won the Academy Award for foreign language film. On Cable On Demand and VOD, plus Blu-ray and DVD.

Netflix presents “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” (2018), a recording of the live 2018 comedy show featuring the longtime friends.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams play a highly competitive couple who treat a kidnapping like an interactive game in the action comedy “Game Night” (2018, R). Also on disc and at Redbox.

Also new: Cold War thriller “Red Sparrow” (2018, R) with Jennifer Lawrence; animated comedy “Early Man” (2018, PG) from “Wallace and Gromit” creator Nick Park, and satirical comedy “The Party” (2017, R) from England.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the thriller “In Darkness” (2018, not rated) starring Natalie Dormer.

Netflix

Gillian Jacobs stars in the Netflix Original romantic comedy “Ibiza” (2018, not rated).

Kid stuff: Josh Hutcherson and AnnaSophia Robb star in “Bridge to Terabithia” (2007, PG), based on Katherine Paterson’s kid lit classic.

Streaming TV: “Scandal: Season 7” is the final season of Shonda Rhimes’ addictive Washington D.C. soap opera.

Amazon Prime Video

Daniel Radcliffe plays a drug smuggling pilot caught between the cartel and the DEA in the action thriller “Beast Of Burden” (2018, R).

Streaming TV: “Dawson’s Creek: The Complete Series” (1998-2003) with Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams and BBC historical drama “Poldark: Season 3” with Aidan Turner

Hulu

“Mad to be Normal” (2017, not rated) stars David Tennant as real-life psychiatrist R.D. Laing, who took a revolutionary therapeutic approach to treating the mentally ill.

HBO Now

HBO presents the original productions “Fahrenheit 451” (2018, TV-14) with Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon and documentary “The Final Year” (2018, not rated) about President Barack Obama’s foreign-policy team.

New on disc this week

“Red Sparrow,” “Game Night,” “Early Man,” “The 15:17 to Paris,” “A Fantastic Woman“

Now available at Redbox

“Game Night,” “Early Man,” “Bent“