Some titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The one-man show “Springsteen on Broadway” (2018, not rated), featuring Bruce Springsteen sharing personal stories and performing acoustic versions of his music, was one of the hottest tickets during its brief run. Netflix members can now get a front-row seat with this exclusive recording of the intimate, stripped-down live show.

Olivia Cooke plays Becky Sharp in the miniseries “Vanity Fair” (2018), based on the satirical novel by William Makepeace Thackery about a scheming social climber in 19th-century society. The British coproduction is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Anna Kendrick stars as an overachieving single mom turned detective when her chic new best friend (Blake Lively) disappears in “A Simple Favor” (2018, R), a witty murder mystery with a light touch. On Cable on Demand and VOD; also on DVD and at Redbox.

Classic picks: Get into the holiday spirit with perennial favorites “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946) on Amazon Prime Video and “White Christmas” (1954) on Netflix.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Tom Hardy portrays “Venom” (2018, PG-13) in the violent “Spider-Man” spinoff. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Also new is family fantasy “The House with a Clock in Its Walls” (2018, PG), starring Cate Blanchett and Jack Black, and Michael Moore’s political documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9 (2018, R).

Netflix

Sandra Bullock stars in “Bird Box” (2018, not rated), an end-of-the-world thriller on an intimate scale directed by Susanne Bier. It’s also showing at the Crest in Seattle.

Eddie Redmayne won an Academy Award for his portrayal of physicist Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything” (2014, PG-13).

“Perfume: Season 1” (Germany, with subtitles) is a new, modern adaptation of Patrick Suskind’s best-selling novel about a murdered singer and a killer who turns human scents into exclusive fragrances.

Amazon Prime Video

“Life Itself” (2018, R), a sentimental family melodrama from “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, was one of the worst reviewed films of the year. Instead, try the heart-tugging drama “Any Day Now” (2012, R) with Alan Cumming and Garret Dillahunt as gay men attempting to adopt a neglected special-needs child in 1979.

Hulu

Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska star in “Damsel” (2018, R), an offbeat frontier comedy from indie filmmakers David and Nathan Zellner.

Also new: award-winning road-trip comedy “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006, R), with Steve Carell and Alan Arkin, and the second season of the Hulu Original superhero series “Marvel’s Runaways.”

HBO Now

Wes Anderson’s animated “Isle of Dogs” (2018, PG-13) is a playful fantasy adventure set in a near-future Japan.

New on disc this week

“Venom,” “A Simple Favor,” “The House with a Clock in Its Walls,” “The Predator,” “Fahrenheit 11/9.”

Now available at Redbox

“Venom,” “A Simple Favor,” “The House with a Clock in Its Walls,” “Assassination Nation.”