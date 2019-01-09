Some titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Alden Ehrenreich plays a young Han Solo in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018, PG-13), a prequel from a galaxy far, far away. As much galactic heist adventure as space opera, it co-stars Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Donald Glover, as young Lando Calrissian. Now streaming on Netflix.

The trippy and often unnerving science-fiction thriller “Annihilation” (2018, R), starring Natalie Portman, favors science and mystery over action. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Liam Neeson once again uses his particular set of skills in “The Commuter” (2018, PG-13), a conspiracy thriller set on a runaway train. Netflix and Hulu.

A Pakistani-British civilian is pressured into becoming an informant by a counterterrorist officer (Paddy Considine) in the BBC thriller “Informer: Season 1.” It debuts stateside on Amazon Prime Video.

The Netflix Original “Sex Education: Season 1” stars Asa Butterfield as a socially awkward teen who becomes his high school’s underground sex therapist. Netflix.

Classic pick: James Dean became a star playing a troubled teenager in “East of Eden” (1955, not rated), Elia Kazan’s dynamic adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel. Netflix.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Actor/writer Jonah Hill makes his directorial debut with “Mid90s” (2018, R), a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about young teens in the skateboarding culture of the 1990s. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is “The Aspern Papers” (2019, R), based on the Henry James novella and starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Vanessa Redgrave and Joely Richardson. The literary melodrama is currently playing at the Grand Illusion.

Netflix

Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss star in the Netflix Original comedy “The Last Laugh” (2019, not rated).

Also newly arrived are the documentary “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word” (2018, PG); “Enter the Dragon” (1973, R) with Bruce Lee; “The Graduate” (1967, PG) with Dustin Hoffman; “Cool Hand Luke” (1967, PG) with Paul Newman; and David Lean’s Oscar-winning epic “Doctor Zhivago” (1965, not rated).

Amazon Prime Video

Gregory Peck portrays Captain Ahab in John Huston’s “Moby Dick” (1956). Stanley Baker and Michael Caine star in the British colonial frontier classic “Zulu” (1964).

True stories: “McKellen: Playing the Part” (2018, TV-PG) profiles the career and activism of actor Ian McKellen.

Hulu

The Dude abides, sort of, in a surf-bum burnout named Dud (Wyatt Russell) who finds his tribe in “Lodge 49,” the offbeat comedy series from AMC.

HBO Now

The women call the shots in the comic caper spinoff “Ocean’s 8” (2018, PG-13), starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

New on disc this week

“The Rider,” “Mid90s,” “What They Had,” “The Oath,” “Castle Rock: Season 1.”

Now available at Redbox

“Mid90s,” “The Oath.”