Top streams of the week

Chris Pine stars in “Outlaw King” (2018, R) as Robert the Bruce, the 14th-century Scottish nobleman who claimed the crown of Scotland and rallied his country to battle the occupying British army of King Edward I. Opens in select theaters the same day it debuts on Netflix.

Pixar’s inventive superhero adventure/comedy “Incredibles 2” (2018, PG) celebrates courage, family and the challenges of raising a baby who can shoot lasers from his eyes with lots of zippy action and goofy gags. On Cable on Demand and VOD; also on DVD and at Redbox.

Spike Lee returns to form in “BlacKkKlansman” (2018, R), a savvy take on the true story of a black police officer (John David Washington) who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. It’s provocative, satirical, angry, irreverent, outraged and very timely. Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and Redbox.

Classic pick: Sean Connery and Michael Caine are British soldiers of fortune in “The Man Who Would Be King” (1975, PG), John Huston’s grand adaptation of the sweeping Rudyard Kipling adventure. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Holiday essential: Every time you watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946), an angel gets its wings. On Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Ewan McGregor plays the grown-up “Christopher Robin” (2018, PG), who gets a little help from Winnie-the-Pooh and other childhood friends.

Also new: prison-break thriller “Papillon” (2018, R), starring Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek, and award-winning indie drama “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (2018, not rated) with Chloë Grace Moretz.

Netflix

“John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons” (2018) distills 3,000 years of Latino history into a 95-minute comic monologue. On Netflix.

Streaming TV: Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano star in the comic gangster series “Get Shorty,” based on the Elmore Leonard novel and 1995 movie.

Amazon Prime Video

A promoter in Berlin’s techno-club scene is recruited as an undercover agent in “Beat: Season 1” (Germany, with subtitles), a Prime Original spy thriller with a beat.

Prime Video and Hulu

The extremely violent “Kick-Ass” (2010, R) is both a comic-book movie and a superhero satire.

Hulu

Hulu is now the streaming home to the complete series of animated comedy “King of the Hill” and long-running sitcom “Married With Children.”

HBO Now

“Love, Simon” (2018, PG-13) is a coming-out/coming-of-age teenage romantic comedy and “Paddington 2” (2017, PG) is a funny and charming comic adventure for the whole family.

New on disc this week

Now available at Redbox

