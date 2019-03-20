Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Oscar-winning animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018, PG) offers up a new take on the classic comic-book story with Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) getting bitten by the radioactive spider and a whole team of Spider-People from alternate dimensions helping him master his new powers. On Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

“Cold War” (Poland, 2018, R, with subtitles), Pawel Pawlikowski’s seductive romantic drama of two musicians in Soviet-controlled Poland, won the best director award at Cannes 2018 and was nominated for three Academy Awards. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The new Hulu Original true-crime series “The Act” stars Joey King as Gypsy Blanchard, a chronically ill teenage girl trying to escape a toxic relationship with her manipulative mother (Patricia Arquette). The real-life story was examined in the HBO documentary “Mommie Dead and Dearest” (2017, TV-MA).

“The Dirt” (2019, TV-MA) is a raunchy biopic of the notorious glam-metal band Mötley Crüe, based on their 2001 memoir. The Netflix Original film is not for family viewing.

Classic pick: Ernest Borgnine plays good-natured but lonely Brooklyn butcher “Marty” (1955) in the low-key character drama that swept the top prizes at the Oscars. On Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Emily Blunt takes over the role of Britain’s most famous nanny in “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018, PG). Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Brit Marling jumps into an alternate dimension in the Netflix Original series “The OA: Part II.”

“Mirage” (Spain, 2018, not rated, with subtitles) is a time-travel drama about a mother who tries to save the life of a boy from 25 years ago.

Stand-up: “Amy Schumer: Growing” presents the comedian live in concert in Chicago.

Amazon Prime Video

The documentary “The King” (2018, R) uses the life and legacy of Elvis Presley as a metaphor for the rise and fall of the American Dream.

Hulu

Judi Dench, Eileen Atkins, Joan Plowright and Maggie Smith discuss their careers in the documentary “Tea with the Dames” (2018, not rated) from filmmaker Roger Michell.

HBO Now

Jason Statham takes on a giant prehistoric shark in “The Meg” (2018, PG-13). “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (2018, not rated) stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a teenager forced into a gay-conversion therapy center.

Showtime Anytime

John Malkovich and Clancy Brown join Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis in the high-finance drama “Billions: Season 4.” New episodes arrive Sunday nights.

New on disc this week

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “On Her Shoulders,” “Holiday,” “Wanda.”

Now available at Redbox

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “The Mercy.”