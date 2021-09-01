Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star as strangers whose obsession with true crime brings them together to investigate a grisly death in their Upper West Side apartment building in “Only Murders in the Building: Season 1” (not rated), a comic mystery created by Martin and John Hoffman. Three episodes are available; new episodes on Tuesdays. (Hulu)

Pop superstar Camilla Cabello makes her screen debut in “Cinderella” (2021, PG), a new musical version of the classic fairy tale from “Pitch Perfect” creator Kay Cannon. Co-stars include Emmy winner Billy Porter (“Pose”), Broadway star Idina Menzel (“Frozen”), Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan. (Amazon Prime; also in theaters starting Sept. 2)

Michael Keaton stars in “Worth” (2021, PG-13) as an attorney brought in to oversee the near-impossible task of determining compensation for the families who lost loved ones in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. Stanley Tucci co-stars in the drama based on real-life events. (Netflix)

Among the documentaries commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks debuting this week are: “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” (2021, not rated), which explores the events through the eyes of former President George W. Bush and his closest advisers (Apple TV+); the six-part series “9/11: One Day in America” (TV-MA), which chronicles the events of the day minute by minute (Hulu); and “Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror” (2021, TV-MA), a five-part series that reaches back to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and follows the American response to the attack (Netflix).

“Undine” (Germany, 2021, not rated, with subtitles), written and directed by Christian Petzold, re-imagines the ancient myth of water spirit Undine as a drama of romance and betrayal in modern-day Berlin. (Hulu)

Classic picks: If you are enjoying the musical revival on both big and small screens, check out the nostalgic “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944), with Judy Garland, and the breezy “On the Town” (1949), with Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra. (HBO Max)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

LeBron James joins forces with Bugs Bunny and other animated characters in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (2021, PG).

Netflix

Victoria Justice stars in the romantic comedy “Afterlife of the Party” (2021, TV-PG) as a party girl who returns from the dead.

“Money Heist: Part 5 Volume 1” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles): The international heist drama sensation returns for its final season.

A maverick squad of LGBTQ+ agents takes charge in the raunchy animated comedy “Q-Force: Season 1” (TV-MA).

Hulu

Episodes of the new season of the hit FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3” (TV-MA) stream on Fridays.

Disney+

“Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” (TV-14) presents Grammy winner Billie Eilish in a concert special directed by Robert Rodriguez.

The animated series “Dug Days: Season 1” (TV-PG) continues the adventures of the talking dog from the Oscar-winning Pixar feature “Up” (2009, PG). Both feature the voice of Ed Asner, who recently passed away.

New on disc and at Redbox

“In the Heights” (2021, PG-13), the movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical, stars Anthony Ramos as a first-generation Dominican American torn between his two cultures.