A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video-on-Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other services.

Top streams for the week

“Mudbound” (2017, not rated), Dee Rees’ drama of two families — one white, one black — living and farming in the poverty of the Mississippi Delta in the 1940s, comes to Netflix after winning awards on the film-festival circuit. Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Rob Morgan and Mary J. Blige star.

“The Punisher,” starring Jon Bernthal as the gun-toting anti-hero who appeared in “Daredevil,” is more of a conspiracy thriller than a superhero show; 13 episodes are available on Netflix. Also new on Netflix this week is the sixth and final season of the Southwestern crime show “Longmire”; 10 episodes.

Hulu launches the action comedy “Future Man,” starring Josh Hutcherson as an underachieving janitor who joins a time-traveling strike team from the future. The first five episodes are available; new episodes arrive each Tuesday. Also debuting on Hulu is “There’s … Johnny!,” a comedy series set backstage at “The Tonight Show” in 1972; seven episodes.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

The stunt-filled spy thriller “Atomic Blonde” (2017, R), starring Charlize Theron as a British agent in 1980s Berlin, days before the fall of the Berlin Wall, is one of the most impressive action films of the year.

Also new: “Wind River” (2017, R), a murder mystery in the wilds of Wyoming starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, and animated comedy “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” (2017, PG).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the romantic comedy “Almost Friends” (2016, not rated) with Freddie Highmore.

Netflix

The documentary “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond — Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton” (2017, not rated) looks back at how Jim Carrey inhabited the role of Andy Kaufman on the set of “Man on the Moon.”

Amazon Prime Video

The comedy “Landline” (2017, R) reunites “Obvious Child” director Gillian Robespierre and star Jenny Slate.

Pilot season is back on Amazon and three dark comedies are vying to become full series: “Sea Oak” with Glenn Close, “Love You More” with Bridget Everett and “The Climb” with Diarra Kilpatrick.

HBO Now

“The Lego Batman Movie” (2017, PG), a spinoff of the animated hit “The Lego Movie,” is an irreverent, kid-friendly take on the dark knight.

A new season of “Sesame Street” in underway.

Scam warning

Beware of a phishing scam purporting to come from Netflix requesting personal information. These are not from Netflix. Don’t click on the links.

New on disc this week

“Atomic Blonde,” “Wind River,” “The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature,” “Amityville: The Awakening,” “Brigsby Bear.”

Now available at Redbox

“Wind River,” “Girls Trip,” “Amityville: The Awakening.”