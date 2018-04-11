Some titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

“Lost in Space“: Netflix remakes the campy 1960s space fantasy in a more serious vein. The science-fiction adventure follows a family that goes off course en route to a space colony. Toby Stephens and Molly Parker play the parents and Parker Posey is the untrustworthy Dr. Smith. The 10-episode debut season is now available to stream on Netflix.

“Bosch,” adapted from the best-selling novels by Michael Connelly, is one of the only original shows on Amazon Prime Video you can call an unqualified hit. The fourth season is now available to stream.

Daniel Day-Lewis earned an Oscar nomination playing a perfectionist British clothing designer in “Phantom Thread” (2017, R), a quiet, exacting mix of “portrait of the artist” and psychological drama from Paul Thomas Anderson. On Demand and on VOD; also on DVD and at Redbox.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Christopher Plummer stepped in to play J. Paul Getty weeks before the release of “All the Money in the World” (2017, R), replacing all of Kevin Spacey’s scenes and earning an Oscar nomination. Also new: Hugh Jackman plays P.T. Barnum in the hit musical “The Greatest Showman” (2017, PG); and Jessica Chastain stars in the based-on-a-true-story poker drama “Molly’s Game” (2017, R).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is “An Ordinary Man” (2017, not rated), starring Ben Kingsley as a war criminal in hiding.

Netflix

“Come Sunday” (2018, not rated), starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as a charismatic Evangelical pastor ostracized by his church for preaching that there is no hell, comes to Netflix from the Sundance Film Festival.

Streaming TV: The sixth season of the sitcom “New Girl,” with Zooey Deschanel, is available as the seventh and final season begins on Fox.

Amazon Prime Video

Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton star in “Friday Night Lights: Complete Series” (2006-2011), the Emmy-winning family drama about life in a Texas town where high-school football defines everything.

Hulu

The second season of “Preacher,” about a reformed crook turned unconventional priest (Dominic Cooper) searching for God, is a violent, often grotesque show with a streak of dark comedy.

HBO Now

The HBO original drama “Paterno” (2018, not rated) stars Al Pacino as Penn State coach Joe Paterno, facing the fallout of the Jerry Sandusky sexual-abuse scandal.

FilmStruck

“The Thing” (1951), one of the smartest science-fiction thrillers of classic Hollywood, is the TCM Select pick of the week.

New on disc this week

“Phantom Thread,” “All the Money in the World,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Molly’s Game,” “Proud Mary.”

Now available at Redbox

“Phantom Thread,” “All the Money in the World,” “Molly’s Game,” “Proud Mary,” “Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay.”