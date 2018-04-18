Some titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.

Top streams of the week

“Kodachrome” (2017, not rated) stars Jason Sudeikis as a record-industry burnout who reluctantly joins his estranged, dying father (Ed Harris) for a road trip to the last lab in America that processes the famed color film. Elizabeth Olsen co-stars as the father’s nurse, nudging them toward reconciliation. It debuts directly to Netflix.

The Netflix Original documentary “Mercury 13” (2018, not rated) presents the women who passed NASA’s grueling tests for the first space flight only to be dismissed entirely by the all-male astronaut program.

The Oscar-nominated “Loving Vincent” (2017, PG-13) explores the last days of Vincent van Gogh through a visually innovative film animated entirely with oil paintings in the artist’s distinctive impressionist style. Now streaming on Hulu.

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks star in the Oscar-nominated drama “The Post” (2017, PG-13), the story of the stakes behind The Washington Post’s decision to publish the Pentagon Papers in 1971. Directed by Steven Spielberg. On Cable and Video on Demand; also on DVD and at Redbox.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“The Commuter” (2018, PG-13) is another far-fetched yet highly entertaining action thriller with Liam Neeson doing his aging action-hero thing.

Diane Kruger won the best-actress prize at Cannes for her performance as a grieving wife and mother in Fatih Akin’s thriller “In the Fade” (Germany, 2017, with subtitles, R).

Netflix

“Nowhere Boy” (2009, R) tells the largely unknown story of teenage John Lennon (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and his emotionally turbulent life.

Streaming TV: The addictive legal thriller “How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4,” with Emmy-winner Viola Davis, and the time-traveling superhero series “Legends of Tomorrow: Season 3” are available weeks after their network runs.

Kid stuff: Netflix presents the animated adventure comedy “Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1.”

Amazon Prime and Hulu

Kelsey Grammer, Charles S. Dutton, Bebe Neuwirth and Megan Mullally play the teachers in the remake of “Fame” (2009, PG).

Hulu

Alexandra Shipp and Brianna Hildebrand are the “Tragedy Girls” (2017, R) in this high-school horror film for the social-media era.

If the Netflix reboot has you feeling nostalgic, Hulu has the original 1960s campfest “Lost in Space: Complete Series.”

HBO Now

The two-part documentary “Elvis Presley: The Searcher” (2018, not rated) explores the musical evolution of Elvis throughout his career.

FilmStruck

The TCM Select pick of the week is Howard Hawks’ hard-boiled classic “The Big Sleep” (1946), starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.

New on disc this week

“The Post,” “The Commuter,” “A Taxi Driver,” “The Awful Truth” (Criterion).

Now available at Redbox

“The Greatest Showman,” “The Post,” “The Commuter,” “Deep Blue Sea/Deep Blue Sea 2” (double feature).