Some titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Pixar’s family-friendly superhero adventure/comedy “Incredibles 2” (2018, PG) features zippy action, goofy gags and a giggling baby that shoots lasers from his eyes. The Oscar-nominated animated film is now streaming on Netflix.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018, PG-13) is a light comic-book adventure that puts Evangeline Lilly in the shrinking suit to partner with Paul Rudd’s disaster-prone superhero. On Netflix.

The miniseries “Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders” stars John Malkovich as an aging Hercule Poirot in the hostile 1930s culture of nationalism in England. On Amazon Prime Video.

“Folklore” (with subtitles) presents horror stories rooted in the myths and superstitions of Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. New episodes Fridays on HBO cable and streaming services.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in “Velvet Buzzsaw” (2019, not rated), a supernatural thriller set in the mercenary world of high art from “Nightcrawler” director Dan Gilroy. Netflix.

Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” (2018, R) re-imagines Dario Argento’s cult horror movie about a dance school run by a coven of witches. Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton star. On Cable on Demand and VOD; also on disc and at Redbox.

Classic pick: Dorothy Arzner directs the sassy 1932 drama “Merrily We Go To Hell” with Fredric March. Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Boy Erased” (2018, R) stars Lucas Hedges as a teenager sent to a gay-conversion program by his religious parents (Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe).

Also new: action thriller “Hunter Killer” (2018, R), starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman; World War II supernatural horror “Overlord” (2018, R); and ballet fantasy “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (2018, PG-13).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is “Piercing” (2019, R), a darkly comic thriller starring Mia Wasikowska.

Netflix

Kristen Stewart stars in the enigmatic “Personal Shopper” (France, 2016, R, with subtitles). Hailee Steinfeld is a teenage mess in the comedy “The Edge of Seventeen” (2016, R).

Streaming TV: Natasha Lyonne stars in “Russian Doll,” a twist on “Groundhog Day.” Eight episodes.

Amazon Prime Video

Kelly Reichert’s “Wendy and Lucy” (2008, R), starring Michelle Williams, was shot in Portland.

Hulu

The TV musical “Rent: Live” (2019, TV-14) is now available along with the big-screen “Rent” (2005, PG-13), featuring members of the original Broadway cast.

“Into the Dark: Down” is a mash-up of rom-com and horror conventions.

HBO Now

True stories: “Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists” (2018, not rated) celebrates newspaper columnists Jimmy Breslin and Pete Hamill.

New on disc this week

“Suspiria,” “Boy Erased,” “Hunter Killer,” “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” “Overlord.”

Now available at Redbox

“Suspiria,” “Boy Erased,” “The Wife,” “Hunter Killer,” “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”