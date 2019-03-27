Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018, R), Barry Jenkins’ follow-up to his Oscar-winning “Moonlight,” is the touching and powerful drama of a young African-American couple (KiKi Layne and Stephan James) in 1970s Harlem. Regina King won a best-supporting-actress Oscar for her role in the film. It debuts on Hulu, Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star as the former Texas Rangers brought out of retirement to capture Bonnie and Clyde in “The Highwaymen” (2019, not rated), a crime drama based on a true story. It comes to Netflix two weeks after a limited release in theaters.

“Hanna” expands on the 2011 thriller, casting Esme Creed-Miles in the role of the girl trained from childhood to become a killing machine and sent on the run when a rogue CIA team comes after her. Eight episodes are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

From England comes “Traitors: Season 1,” a new spy thriller starring Emma Appleton as a conservative Civil Servant drafted by the Americans to spy on her government at the end of World War II. Michael Stuhlbarg and Keeley Hawes co-star. Now streaming on Netflix.

Cult pick: “Farscape: Complete Series” (1999-2004) brought space opera and pulp adventure together in a wildly entertaining and visually inventive series. Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Jason Momoa plays “Aquaman” (2018, PG-13) in the fantastical superhero epic. “Stan & Ollie” (2018, PG) stars Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as the famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant return in horror comedy “Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3.” Also new are science-fiction series “Osmosis: Season 1” (France, with subtitles), “How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5” and “Black Lightning: Season 2.”

True stories: “The Legend of Cocaine Island” looks at the real-life treasure hunt for a fortune in cocaine.

Hulu

“Monsters and Men” (2018, R) is an urban crime drama, starring John David Washington, that takes on racial profiling.

Other streams

The award-winning “Eighth Grade” (2018, R) and Dennis Hopper’s “The Last Movie” (1971, not rated) are new to Kanopy.

Peter Capaldi stars in the brilliant, BAFTA-winning British political satire “The Thick of It.” Streaming on BritBox.

The new streaming service OVID.tv, a collective of eight independent distributors, offers a small collection of new and classic documentaries and arthouse movies. It’s $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year, and you can sample it with a seven-day free trial.

New on disc this week

Now available at Redbox

