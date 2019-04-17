Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“Guava Island” (2019, not rated), a “tropical thriller” by way of a musical fable created by Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) and his TV series “Atlanta” collaborators, made its world premiere last week at Coachella. Glover and Rhianna star. The hourlong production is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Keeping with the theme, the concert film “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (2018, not rated), which presents the singer’s 2018 Coachella performance, debuts exclusively on Netflix.

The miniseries “I Am the Night” (2019) reunites “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins and stars Chris Pine and Connie Nielsen for a crime thriller inspired by a true story. Streaming on Hulu.

Stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef plays a first-generation Egyptian American in New Jersey in the Hulu original comedy “Ramy: Season 1“; 10 episodes are streaming on Hulu.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” (2019, PG-13) brings together “Unbreakable,” with Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, and “Split,” with James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

“Mary Magdalene” (2018, R), starring Rooney Mara, arrives a week after its theatrical debut. Plus: adolescent Arthurian adventure “The Kid Who Would Be King” (2018, PG); and documentaries “Pandas” (2018, G) and “Apollo 11” (2018, G).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is Terry Gilliam’s “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” (2018, not rated), starring Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce.

Netflix

Gina Rodriguez stars in the Netflix Original romantic comedy “Someone Great” (2019, not rated) with DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow.

Ken Loach’s “I, Daniel Blake” (2016, R), a touching social drama and portrait of compassion in hardship, won the top prize at Cannes in 2016.

Streaming TV: Family sitcom “No Good Nick: Season 1” follows a teenage con artist (Siena Agudong) who scams a middle-class family.

Foreign affairs: Bille August directs the sweeping historical drama “A Fortunate Man” (Denmark, 2018, with subtitles), based on the beloved Danish novel “Lucky Per.”

Amazon Prime Video

Actor/writer Jonah Hill makes his directorial debut with “Mid90s” (2018, R), a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about young teens in the skateboarding culture of the 1990s.

Titus Welliver returns in “Bosch: Season 5,” the Amazon Original crime drama adapted from the novels by Michael Connelly.

Hulu

Miranda Richardson, Polly Walker and Joan Plowright star in the lovely romantic drama “Enchanted April” (1991, PG).

HBO Now

Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” (2018, R) is a provocative, satirical and very timely drama that earned Lee an Oscar (his first) for the screenplay.

Other streams

David Tennant and Jessica Hynes play the parents of a disabled 9-year-old girl in the British comedy-drama “There She Goes: Season 1.”

New on disc and available at Redbox this week

“Glass,” “The Kid Who Would Be King,” “Replicas,” “Pandas.“