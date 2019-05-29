Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Michael Sheen, as an epicurean angel, and David Tennant, as a rebellious demon, team up to stop Armageddon in the Amazon Original limited series “Good Omens” (2019), a comic fantasy based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. All six episodes are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ava DuVernay revisits the miscarriage of justice of the Central Park Five — African American and Latino teenagers wrongfully convicted of a brutal rape in 1989 and exonerated in 2002 — in the limited series “When They See Us” (2019), a dramatization that focuses on the lives of the five young men. Four episodes are streaming on Netflix.

“Deadwood: The Movie” (2019, TV-MA) reunites creator/writer David Milch and the cast to bring the story of the legendary frontier Gold Rush town to a conclusion. On all HBO platforms.

Angourie Rice plays a teenage department-store clerk in “Ladies in Black” (2018, PG). Bruce Beresford directs the coming-of-age drama, set in 1959 Australia and co-starring Julia Ormond and Rachael Taylor. On Cable on Demand and VOD.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is Brian De Palma’s “Domino” (2019, R), a spy thriller with “Game of Thrones” stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice van Houten.

Netflix

Comedians Ali Wong and Randall Park write and star in the romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe” (2019, not rated), playing at the Crest in Shoreline. Michelle Williams portrays Marilyn Monroe in the drama “My Week with Marilyn” (2011, R).

The first two seasons of the Starz historical romantic fantasy “Outlander,” based on the novels of Diana Gabaldon, and the debut season of The CW reboot of “Charmed” are now streaming, along with “Supergirl: Season 4,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4” and “Historical Roasts: Season 1,” hosted by Jeff Ross.

Prime Video and Hulu

Rachel McAdams is a young producer playing referee between the feuding hosts (Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton) of a failing TV morning show in “Morning Glory” (2010, PG-13).

Hulu

“Ask Dr. Ruth” (2019, not rated) profiles Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America’s most famous sex therapist for talking frankly about sexuality.

HBO Now

Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm and Chris Hemsworth star in the thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale” (2018, R).

New on disc this week

“Greta,” “A Vigilante,” “Outlander: Season 4,” “Blue Velvet” (Criterion).

Now available at Redbox

“Greta,” “Drunk Parents,” “A Vigilante.”