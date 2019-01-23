Some titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Ryan Gosling portrays astronaut Neil Armstrong in “First Man” (2018, PG-13), an intimate look at the story behind the first human to set foot on the moon. Director Damien Chazelle (who won an Oscar for “La La Land”) puts us in the pilot’s seat of this space epic. On VOD and Cable On Demand; also on DVD and at Redbox.

Michaela Coel and John Goodman star in “Black Earth Rising” (2018), a BBC limited series about a war-crimes trial at the International Criminal Court. The eight-part series is now streaming on Netflix.

The Amazon Original series “Four More Shots Please!: Season 1” (India, with subtitles), about four 20-something women coping with love, sex and career issues in modern Mumbai, debuts simultaneously in the U.S. and India. Ten episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Mads Mikkelsen is a retired assassin who faces the next generation of professional killers in the Netflix Original movie “Polar” (2019, not rated). On Netflix.

News: Netflix is raising prices on all of its plans this month. The basic single screen plan goes up $1 a month; other plans increase $2 a month.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Glenn Close earned an Oscar nomination playing “The Wife” (2018, R) of a Nobel laureate (Jonathan Pryce). Also on DVD.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is crime drama “The King of Thieves” (2019, R) with Michael Caine and Jim Broadbent.

Netflix

“Justice: Season 1” (United Arab Emirates, with subtitles) is a legal drama about a young female lawyer in Abu Dhabi. Also new: “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4, Part 2” concludes the Netflix Original comedy.

Kid stuff: Adam Sandler and friends voice the animated comedy “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” (2018, PG).

Catch up with Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” (Mexico, 2018, R, with subtitles), which received 10 Oscar nominations.

HBO Now

Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm star in the bro comedy “Tag” (2018, R).

Showtime Anytime

The new series “Black Monday” digs into the story behind the 1987 stock-market crash. New episodes air Sunday nights.

Other streams

Ben Whishaw, Dominic West and Romola Garai star in the British drama “The Hour” (2011-2012) on Acorn TV.

“9 Months with Courteney Cox” is an intimate look at pregnancies across the U.S. New episodes show on Facebook Watch on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

BroadwayHD presents “A Night with Janis Joplin,” featuring Mary Bridget Davies reprising her Tony Award-winning role.

New on disc this week

“First Man,” “The Wife,” “The Hate U Give,” “Johnny English Strikes Again,” “I Am Not A Witch.”

Now available at Redbox

“First Man,” “Johnny English Strikes Again,” “The Hate U Give,” “The Lego Movie.”