Here's what's available for home viewing and streaming this week.

What’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.

Top streams of the week

The handsome British mystery “Crooked House” (2017, PG-13), based on an Agatha Christie novel, features Glenn Close, Gillian Anderson and Christina Hendricks as prime suspects in the murder of a business tycoon. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“Roxanne Roxanne” (2017, not rated) won a special jury prize at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival for the breakthrough performance by Chanté Adams, who plays real-life ’80s rapper Roxanne Shanté. It debuts on Netflix.

Also new on Netflix is “Game Over, Man!” (2018, not rated), an action comedy that reunites “Workaholics” stars Adam DeVine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson.

Not your usual origin story, “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” (2017, R) finds the birth of the first female comic-book superhero mixed in with feminism and polyamorous love. Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall star. Now streaming on Hulu, which also presents the U.S. debut of the documentary sequel “March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step” (2017, not rated).

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Matt Damon gets small in “Downsizing” (2017, R), a comedy that uses the incredible-shrinking-people gimmick for a social satire of class, economic anxiety and personal responsibility. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Plus: comedy adventure “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017, PG-13) with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan; and “Pitch Perfect 3” (2017, PG-13) with Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is comedy “Madame” (2017, not rated) with Toni Collette and Harvey Keitel as rich Americans in Paris; and drama “I Kill Giants” (2017, not rated), about a girl who escapes loneliness in a world of fantasy.

Netflix

The animated feature “In This Corner of the World” (Japan, 2016, PG-13, English-dubbed and subtitled versions) is a delicate and moving portrait of civilian life in rural Japan during World War II.

Streaming TV: Drew Barrymore is back on the “Santa Clarita Diet” in the second season of the suburban satire zombie comedy with Timothy Olyphant. Also new is high-school dramedy “Alexa & Katie.”

Amazon Prime Video

“Hugo” (2011, PG), Martin Scorsese’s love letter to the magic of cinema, won five Oscars.

Hulu

“Force Majeure” (Sweden, 2014, R, with subtitles), from the director of the Oscar-nominated “The Square,” is a painfully funny satirical dramedy.

HBO Now

Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell star in Sofia Coppola’s remake of “The Beguiled” (2017, R).

New on disc this week

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Downsizing,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” “Novitiate,” “Small Town Crime.”

Now available at Redbox

“The Shape of Water,” “Justice League,” “Downsizing,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Pitch Perfect 3.”