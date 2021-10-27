Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“Colin in Black & White” (TV-14) dramatizes former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s high school years and the experiences that inspired him to become an activist. Kaepernick narrates the six-episode limited series he created with Ava DuVernay. (Netflix)

The basketball drama “Swagger: Season 1” (TV-MA), starring O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Isaiah Hill, is inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences as a young ballplayer on and off the court. Three episodes available; new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning stage musical is brought to the screen by director Jon M. Chu in “In the Heights“ (2021, PG-13), starring Anthony Ramos in the role created by Miranda. It’s back on HBO Max.

Kid stuff: A crew of intergalactic teenagers head into space in a derelict Starfleet ship in the animated “Star Trek: Prodigy: Season1” (TV-Y7), the first original “Star Trek” series created for young viewers. Kate Mulgrew reprises her role as Captain Janeway. (Paramount+)

Show caption

Halloween highlights

A young woman (Kate Siegel) discovers there are deadly consequences to her intense hypnotherapy sessions in “Hypnotic” (TV-14). (Netflix)

Advertising

“Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” (2021, R), the seventh film in the found-footage horror series, skips theaters and debuts on Paramount+.

The anthology “Horror Noire” (2021, not rated) showcases short films from Black directors and screenwriters; and the documentary series “Behind the Monsters: Season 1” (not rated) explores modern horror icons from Freddy Krueger to Candyman. (Shudder and AMC+)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Matt Damon plays an American roughneck who travels to Marseille, France, to help his daughter, who is in prison for a murder she didn’t commit, in “Stillwater” (2021, R). Also new: supervillain action sequel “The Suicide Squad“ (2021, R), with Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena; and horror sequel “Don’t Breathe 2” (2021, R), with Stephen Lang. All are also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Matthias Schweighöfer directs and stars in “Army of Thieves” (2021, TV-MA), a heist thriller co-starring Nathalie Emmanuel.

True stories: Edgar Wright’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers” (2021, R) profiles the cult rock band Sparks and its founders, Ron and Russell Mael.

Streaming TV: Rapper Saweetie and a cast of sex-positive puppets present “Sex: Unzipped: Season 1” (TV-MA), which uses humor to explore human sexuality.

Advertising

Amazon Prime Video

“Fairfax: Season 1” (TV-MA) is an adult animated comedy about four middle school boys in Los Angeles trying to establish their cool credentials.

HBO Max

In “Women is Losers” (2021, TV-MA), a bright and talented Catholic schoolgirl (Lorenza Izzo) in 1960s San Francisco overcomes obstacles to chart her own future.

Issa Rae returns for the fifth and final season of her award-winning series “Insecure” (TV-MA).

Other streams

“Vera” creator Ann Cleeves writes the limited-series mystery “The Long Call” (not rated), starring Ben Aldridge as police detective whose first murder case takes him to his hometown. (BritBox)

The limited series “Nox” (France, 2018, TV-MA, with subtitles) is a crime thriller that plunges a bank robber and the police into the sewers and tunnels beneath Paris. (Topic)