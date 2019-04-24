Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen play best friends whose new “Book Club” (2018, PG-13) choice recharges their sex lives. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix are frontier assassins in the offbeat Western “The Sisters Brothers” (2018, R), adapted from the cult novel by Patrick deWitt. On Hulu.

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 1” is an original sketch comedy written by and starring the “Saturday Night Live” veteran with guest appearances by many of his old castmates. Streaming on Netflix

A college student with a sideline as a dominatrix (Zoe Levin) hires her gay best friend (Brendan Scannell) as her assistant in the new Netflix Original comedy “Bonding: Season 1.” On Netflix.

Classic pick: John Wayne is “Hondo” (1953) in one of his best and most underrated Westerns. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

News: Netflix is raising prices again. Starting in May, the basic plan (one screen in standard definition) increases from $7.99 to $8.99 a month, the standard plan (two screens, HD) goes up to $12.99/month and the premium plan (four screens, HD and UltraHD) increases to $15.99/month.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Nicole Kidman delivers a ferocious performance as a damaged police detective in Karyn Kusama’s hard-edged crime thriller “Destroyer” (2018, R). It comes to VOD, Cable on Demand, DVD and Redbox, and is streaming on Hulu.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is “JT Leroy” (2018, R), a drama based on the infamous literary con, with Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern and Jim Sturgess.

Netflix

Prepare for “Avengers: Endgame” by revisiting “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018, PG-13).

Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell lead the cast of Quentin Tarantino’s Western “The Hateful Eight” (2015, R). Chris O’Dowd stars in the biographical musical drama “The Sapphires” (2012, PG-13).

Amazon Prime Video

Streaming TV: Aidan Gillen and Charlie Hunnam star in the original “Queer as Folk: Complete Series” (1999-2000), the groundbreaking series created by Russell T. Davies about the lives of young gay men in Manchester.

HBO Now

Suranne Jones plays Anne Lister, aka “Gentleman Jack,” in the new HBO coproduction with BBC. New episodes air each Monday.

The “2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” features Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, the Cure and the Zombies.

Other streams

BroadwayHD celebrates Shakespeare’s birthday with the all-star BBC special “Shakespeare Live!” (2016) with Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren.

“Cobra Kai: Season 2” continues the “Karate Kid” sequel series on YouTube Premium.

New on disc and at Redbox this week

“Destroyer,” “Escape Room.”