Chadwick Boseman stars as Prince T’Challa, aka “Black Panther” (2018, PG-13), in the first Marvel movie built around a black superhero. Director Ryan Coogler adds his own sensibility with his creation of a hidden Africa kingdom that honors the past and pushes technology into the future. The film broke box-office records on its release. Now streaming on Netflix.

“Hereditary” (2018, R) spins a family psychodrama of grief and guilt into an eerie horror film with supernatural overtones. Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne star in the sleeper hit of the summer, a rare thriller that favors mood and unease over shock value. On Cable on Demand and VOD; also on DVD and at Redbox.

The life and legacy of Fred Rogers is honored in “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (2018, PG-13), a documentary that celebrates a man devoted to helping guide children through the emotional minefields of growing up. VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

Jon Hamm is a disillusioned diplomat pulled back into service to save the life of a friend in “Beirut” (2018, R), a smart thriller set in the violence of the undeclared war zone of 1982 Beirut. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix

The family-friendly animated robot-buddy adventure “Next Gen” (2018, not rated) debuts directly to Netflix.

Some movies are worth watching again and again. “Groundhog Day” (1993, PG) literally invites it.

Streaming TV: The Australian comedy “Sisters: Season 1,” about a woman who discovers that she has more than 100 brothers and two sisters, makes its stateside debut. Also new are the Netflix Originals “Atypical: Season 2” and “Iron Fist: Season 2” and the final seasons of “Once Upon a Time” and “Quantico.”

Amazon Prime Video

Christina Hendricks and Martin Henderson play parents protecting their family from masked psychopaths in “The Strangers: Prey at Night” (2018, R).

Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown” (1974, R), starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, is a masterpiece of American cinema.

Prime Video and Hulu

“Cesar Chavez” (2014, PG-13) features Michael Peña as the civil-rights activist.

Hulu

“The English Patient” (1996, R), a romantic World War II drama with Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche, won nine Academy Awards.

New episodes of Sarah Silverman’s “I Love You, America” arrive on Thursday nights.

HBO Now

Hugh Jackman portrays P.T. Barnum in the musical hit “The Greatest Showman” (2017, PG). Also new: the variety-show fundraiser “Stand Up to Cancer” (2018).

New on disc this week

“Hereditary,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” “Adrift,” “Ideal Home,” “Godard, Mon Amour.”

Now available at Redbox

“Hereditary,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” “Adrift,” “Ideal Home,” “I Kill Giants.”