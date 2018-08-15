Some titles available for home viewing and streaming starting Sunday, Aug. 19.

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018, PG-13) is the biggest, most sprawling superhero epic yet, a comic-book apocalypse that pits almost every character in the big screen Marvel Comics Universe — Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy and more — against cosmic supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin). On Cable On Demand, VOD, and disc.

The animated “Disenchantment” from “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is a fantasy comedy about a hard-drinking, bar-brawling princess on a quest with her personal demon and a naive elf. Filled with gruesome gags and raunchy humor, it’s Groening without the constraints of network TV. Ten episodes streaming on Netflix.

Also on Netflix is the Coen brothers’ Oscar-winning “No Country for Old Men” (2007, R) with Tommy Lee Jones as an aging lawman and Javier Bardem as a coldblooded hit man.

Amazon Prime Video adds to its growing collection of noir classics with two of the all-time greats: “Nightmare Alley” (1947) with Tyrone Power as a carny who becomes a society blackmailer and “Ride the Pink Horse” (1947) with Robert Montgomery as a small-time hood taking on a crime boss during a southwest carnival.

Netflix

Christian Bale is a cavalry officer who confronts his own hatred to escort an Apache chief (Wes Studi) and his family back to their Montana home in the violent frontier western “Hostiles” (2018, R).

Two high-school comedies: a teenage girl’s secret love letters are accidentally mailed out in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018, not rated) and a socially-awkward home-schooled kid goes to high school in “Adventures in Public School” (2017, not rated).

Amazon Prime Video

David Oyelowo is a mild-mannered businessman in the comic crime thriller “Gringo” (2018, R) with Charlize Theron and Joel Edgerton.

Robert Downey Jr. earned his first Oscar nomination in “Chaplin” (1993, PG-13).

Hulu

The award-winning documentary “Minding the Gap” comes to Hulu direct from the film-festival circuit.

Sixty championship episodes from recent seasons of the quiz show “Jeopardy!” are now streaming.

HBO Now

Gary Oldman won an Oscar for his performance as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour” (2017, PG-13), which also earned an award for its astonishing makeup.

New seasons of “Ballers” with Dwayne Johnson and Issa Rae’s Emmy-nominated comedy “Insecure” are underway. New episodes available Sunday nights.

BritBox

Heather Graham and Stephen Mangan star in the British comedy “Bliss,” about a travel writer juggling a double life with two families.

New on disc this week

“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Shock and Awe,” “The Yellow Birds,” “How to Talk to Girls at Parties,” “Bad Samaritan“

Now available at Redbox

“Shock and Awe,” “The Yellow Birds,” “China Salesman“