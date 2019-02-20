New titles, available for home viewing and streaming this week, include some Oscar nominees, just in time for the big night Sunday, Feb. 24.

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“A Star Is Born“ (2018, R), Bradley Cooper’s latest remake of the Hollywood classic with Lady Gaga in the starring role, earned eight Academy Award nominations. You can catch up with the film before the Oscars are handed out on Sunday, Feb. 24, along with “Can You Ever Forgive Me?“ (2018, R), featuring Oscar nominees Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant, on Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

Filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Oscar-nominated family drama “Shoplifters“ (2018, Japan, R, with subtitles), which took home the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival last year, is also on Cable on Demand, VOD and DVD.

Ray Romano and Mark Duplass play best friends in “Paddleton” (2019, not rated), a low-key comedy with a dramatic gut-punch: one of them is dying of cancer. It comes to Netflix direct from its premiere at Sundance.

Kal Penn hosts “This Giant Beast That is the Global Economy,” an eight-part documentary series that uses humor to explore the complexities of the world economy. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

World War II action meets monster movie in “Overlord” (2018, R), a thriller with Nazi super-soldier zombies. Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx star in the latest revival of “Robin Hood” (2018, PG-13). Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

True stories: “Studio 54” (2018, not rated) looks back on the iconic club that epitomized the glamour and excess of the disco era. The Oscar-nominated “Period. End of Sentence.” (not rated, with subtitles), up for best documentary short subject, tackles the stigma of menstruation in a rural village outside Delhi, India.

Amazon Prime Video

Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon star in the drama “What They Had” (2018, R), playing siblings with an ailing mother (Blythe Danner) and a father (Robert Forster) resistant to letting her go to a care facility.

Two of the best crime dramas of the 1980s are now streaming: “Wiseguy: Complete Series” (1987-1990), starring Ken Wahl as a deep-cover cop, and “Crime Story: Complete Series” (1986-1988), a stylish 1960s-set series produced by Michael Mann.

Amazon Prime Video and Hulu

Sally Potter’s “The Party” (2017, R) is a satirical look at politics and personal relations. It stars Patricia Clarkson, Kristin Scott Thomas and Cillian Murphy.

Hulu

Streaming TV: Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Josh Groban, John Legend and Carrie Underwood are among the stars of the “Elvis All-Star Tribute” (2019, TV-PG).

HBO Now

Jeffrey Wright plays a prison inmate on the verge of release in the HBO original movie “O.G.” (2019, not rated).

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” is back with new episodes streaming every Monday.

New on disc this week

“A Star Is Born,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Overlord,” “Robin Hood,” “The Maestro.”

Now available at Redbox

“A Star Is Born,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Overlord,” “Robin Hood.”