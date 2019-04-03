Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski star in “A Quiet Place” (2018, PG-13), a horror film with a high-concept premise (alien invaders hunt humans by sound) and a drama rooted in guilt and love and the drive to protect family at all costs. On Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

The first two episodes of the reboot of “The Twilight Zone,” produced and hosted by Jordan Peele, are now streaming, with new episodes each Thursday on CBS All Access.

Also arriving are new seasons of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” a supernatural “Archie”-comic spinoff on Netflix, and superhero spoof “The Tick” on Amazon Prime Video.

The natural-history series “Our Planet” features spectacular nature footage; eight episodes on Netflix.

Foreign language pick: “The Burial of Kojo” (Ghana, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), a mix of thriller and fable about a girl who embarks on a magical journey to save her father, debuts on Netflix after a limited theatrical release.

Classic pick: the Oscar-winning “All the President’s Men” (1976, PG), starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, is uncomfortably timely. Streaming on Netflix.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Christian Bale plays former Vice President Dick Cheney in the Oscar-nominated “Vice” (2018, R). Clint Eastwood directs and stars in the drug-running drama “The Mule” (2018, R), based on a true story.

Netflix

Brie Larson co-stars with her “Captain Marvel” buddy Samuel Jackson in the quirky modern fairy tale “Unicorn Store” (2017, not rated).

Classics: Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds are weekend warriors in “Deliverance” (1972, R); Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are outlaws “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967, R).

Stand-up: “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” (2019, not rated) presents the comedian in his first Netflix Original Special.

Amazon Prime Video

Martin Scorsese’s “Raging Bull” (1980, R) was named the best American film of the ’80s in an American Film Institute poll.

Prime Video and Hulu

Will Ferrell plays an alcoholic in “Everything Must Go” (2010, R), a serious comedy based on a short story by Raymond Carver.

Hulu

Marilyn Monroe stars in the midlife-crisis comedy “The Seven Year Itch” (1955).

HBO Now

New seasons of the HBO Original series “Veep” and “Barry” have begun; new episodes arrive Sunday nights.

Other streams

The Criterion Channel, a streaming service built from the ashes of FilmStruck, launches next week. Sign up before April 8 to receive a 30-day free-trial period and a reduced subscription price.

New on disc and available at Redbox this week

“Bumblebee,” “Vice,” “The Mule,” “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase,” “The Man Who Killed Hitler and then Bigfoot.”