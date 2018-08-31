What's coming to Video on Demand in September.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the prequel featuring Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo, and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the fifth film in the franchise, come to Cable on Demand and VOD in September, along with the distaff heist sequel “Ocean’s 8” with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. Even more interesting are a pair of sleepers: the breakout horror thriller “Hereditary” and the Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Also arriving in September: father-daughter bonding drama “Hearts Beat Loud”; British legal drama “The Children Act” with Emma Thompson; indie frontier comic drama “Damsel,” starring Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska; and Australian detective thriller “Goldstone.”

Video on Demand, what used to be known pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.

Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in September. Dates are subject to change without notice.

September 4

Adrift

Hereditary

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Beast

Brothers

Dead Envy

Hostile

Luis and the Aliens

Trench 11

September 7

Mara (same day as theaters)

Cold Skin (same day as theaters)

Destination Wedding (same day as theaters)

September 11

Hearts Beat Loud

Superfly

Ocean’s 8

The Children Act

Goldstone

Gotti

Nancy

Paper Year

September 14

Another Time (same day as theaters)

Final Score (same day as theaters)

Mandy (same day as theaters)

MDMA (same day as theaters)

September 18

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Damsel

A Greater Society

The King

The ToyBox

September 21

Bel Canto (same day as theaters)

I Think We’re Alone New (same day as theaters)

The Pagan King (same day as theaters)

September 25

Solo: A Star Wars Story

All Styles

Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town

One Wild Moment

The Seagull

The Song of Sway Lake

Susanne Bartsch: On Top

Uncle Drew

September 28

The Healer (same day as theaters)

The Outer Wild (same day as theaters)