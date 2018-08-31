What's coming to Video on Demand in September.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the prequel featuring Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo, and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the fifth film in the franchise, come to Cable on Demand and VOD in September, along with the distaff heist sequel “Ocean’s 8” with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. Even more interesting are a pair of sleepers: the breakout horror thriller “Hereditary” and the Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
Also arriving in September: father-daughter bonding drama “Hearts Beat Loud”; British legal drama “The Children Act” with Emma Thompson; indie frontier comic drama “Damsel,” starring Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska; and Australian detective thriller “Goldstone.”
Video on Demand, what used to be known pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.
Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in September. Dates are subject to change without notice.
September 4
Adrift
Hereditary
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Beast
Brothers
Dead Envy
Hostile
Luis and the Aliens
Trench 11
September 7
Mara (same day as theaters)
Cold Skin (same day as theaters)
Destination Wedding (same day as theaters)
September 11
Hearts Beat Loud
Superfly
Ocean’s 8
The Children Act
Goldstone
Gotti
Nancy
Paper Year
September 14
Another Time (same day as theaters)
Final Score (same day as theaters)
Mandy (same day as theaters)
MDMA (same day as theaters)
September 18
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Damsel
A Greater Society
The King
The ToyBox
September 21
Bel Canto (same day as theaters)
I Think We’re Alone New (same day as theaters)
The Pagan King (same day as theaters)
September 25
Solo: A Star Wars Story
All Styles
Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town
One Wild Moment
The Seagull
The Song of Sway Lake
Susanne Bartsch: On Top
Uncle Drew
September 28
The Healer (same day as theaters)
The Outer Wild (same day as theaters)
