What's coming to Video on Demand in August.

Two of the biggest movies of summer 2018 come to Cable on Demand and Video on Demand in August: the superhero epic “Avengers: Infinity War,” which brings the Marvel Universe to the edge of apocalypse, and the sardonic “Deadpool 2” with Ryan Reynolds.

On a much smaller scale is Paul Schrader’s intimate and intense “First Reformed,” starring Ethan Hawke; the comic heist film “American Animals”; buddy comedy “Tag” with Ed Helms and Jon Hamm; and the indie Western drama “The Rider.” For cult-movie fans, there’s “Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich,” a revival of the killer-puppet direct-to-video franchise of the 1980s with Thomas Lennon and Michael Paré.

Video on Demand, what used to be known pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services like iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.

Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in August. Dates are subject to change without notice.

August 3

Bad Samaritan (same days as theaters)

Urban Country (same days as theaters)

August 7

Aardvark

Big Fish & Begonias

Breaking In

Life of the Party

On Chesil Beach

Measure of a Man

Revenge

The Rider

August 10

Always at the Carlyle (same days as theaters)

Church & State (same days as theaters)

Elizabeth Harvest (same days as theaters)

Hope Springs Eternal (same days as theaters)

August 14

Avengers: Infinity War

The House of Tomorrow

The Last Warrior

August 17

Benched (same days as theaters)

Breaking & Exiting (same days as theaters)

Down a Dark Hall (same days as theaters)

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich (same days as theaters)

Running for Grace (same days as theaters)

August 21

Deadpool 2

First Reformed

Action Point

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Show Dogs

August 24

Arizona (same days as theaters)

August 28

American Animals

Book Club

Calling All Earthlings

The Guardians

Tag

Upgrade

The Padre (a month before theaters)

August 31

Pick of the Litter (same days as theaters)

Snow Queen: Fire and Ice (same days as theaters)

Boarding School (same days as theaters)