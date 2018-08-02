What's coming to Video on Demand in August.
Two of the biggest movies of summer 2018 come to Cable on Demand and Video on Demand in August: the superhero epic “Avengers: Infinity War,” which brings the Marvel Universe to the edge of apocalypse, and the sardonic “Deadpool 2” with Ryan Reynolds.
On a much smaller scale is Paul Schrader’s intimate and intense “First Reformed,” starring Ethan Hawke; the comic heist film “American Animals”; buddy comedy “Tag” with Ed Helms and Jon Hamm; and the indie Western drama “The Rider.” For cult-movie fans, there’s “Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich,” a revival of the killer-puppet direct-to-video franchise of the 1980s with Thomas Lennon and Michael Paré.
Video on Demand, what used to be known pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services like iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.
New on streaming services in August 2018• New on Netflix: Matt Groening's 'Disenchantment'; 'Like Father'; 'Ozark' • New on Amazon: 'Jack Ryan,' 'Ordeal by Innocence,' '#MeToo: Now What?' • New on HBO: 'Three Billboards,' 'Darkest Hour,' 'Random Acts of Flyness' • New on Video on Demand: 'Avengers: Infinity War,' 'Deadpool 2,' 'Tag' • New on Hulu in August 2018: 'Borg vs McEnroe,' 'The Beatles,' 'Mother!'
Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in August. Dates are subject to change without notice.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- ‘Good tickets’ will be released for Pearl Jam’s sold-out Home Shows. Here’s how to get them.
- Pearl Jam’s ‘unprecedented’ Home Shows hit Seattle at pivotal time in homeless debate
- Seafair Weekend is back, with the Blue Angels above and hydroplanes below
- Will the next Bachelor be a Seattleite?
- New on Netflix in August 2018: Matt Groening's 'Disenchantment'; 'Like Father'; 'Ozark'
August 3
Bad Samaritan (same days as theaters)
Urban Country (same days as theaters)
August 7
Aardvark
Big Fish & Begonias
Breaking In
Life of the Party
On Chesil Beach
Measure of a Man
Revenge
The Rider
August 10
Always at the Carlyle (same days as theaters)
Church & State (same days as theaters)
Elizabeth Harvest (same days as theaters)
Hope Springs Eternal (same days as theaters)
August 14
Avengers: Infinity War
The House of Tomorrow
The Last Warrior
August 17
Benched (same days as theaters)
Breaking & Exiting (same days as theaters)
Down a Dark Hall (same days as theaters)
Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich (same days as theaters)
Running for Grace (same days as theaters)
August 21
Deadpool 2
First Reformed
Action Point
God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Show Dogs
August 24
Arizona (same days as theaters)
August 28
American Animals
Book Club
Calling All Earthlings
The Guardians
Tag
Upgrade
The Padre (a month before theaters)
August 31
Pick of the Litter (same days as theaters)
Snow Queen: Fire and Ice (same days as theaters)
Boarding School (same days as theaters)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.