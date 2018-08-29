What's coming and going on Netflix in September.

The superhero event of 2018, Marvel’s “Black Panther,” comes to Netflix in September, as does Disney’s epic adaptation of the young-adult classic “A Wrinkle in Time,” two of the highlights of a very busy month for the streaming service.

Netflix launches its own fall season of new shows, including Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the Netflix Original drama “Maniac,” set in the world of pharmaceutical drug trials, and Josh Groban and Tony Danza in the police comedy “The Good Cop” from “Monk” creator Andy Breckman; and the unscripted chat series “Norm Macdonald has a Show.” In addition, there are new seasons of the superhero series “Iron Fist,” family sitcom “Atypical,” adult animated series “BoJack Horseman” and crime documentary satire “American Vandal,” among others.

The original-movie lineup includes the animated robot-buddy family adventure “Next Gen”; frontier thriller “Hold the Dark,” starring Alexander Skarsgård, Riley Keough and Jeffrey Wright, from director Jeremy Saulnier (arriving direct from the Toronto International Film Festival); and romantic drama “Nappily Ever After” with Sanaa Lathan.

Older films joining the library include the acclaimed 2015 horror hit “The Witch”; Disney’s animated “Lilo & Stitch” and “The Emperor’s New Groove”; Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning “Unforgiven”; and the iconic “Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray, a comedy you can see again and again.

Among the streaming-TV options are the seventh and final season of “Once Upon a Time”; new seasons of “The Walking Dead,” “The Blacklist,” “Quantico” and “Call the Midwife”; plus “American Horror Story: Cult.”

Among the titles leaving Netflix in September are the live-action family fantasy “Pete’s Dragon”; Oscar winner “The Imitation Game” with Benedict Cumberbatch; Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom”; superhero movies “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight”; and the 1976 “A Star is Born,” starring Barbra Streisand.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in September, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

September 1

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

The Ant Bully

Assassins

August Rush

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Cider House Rules

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar (Netflix Original)

Martian Child

Monkey Twins (Netflix Original)

Mr. Sunshine (Netflix Original, streaming every Saturday)

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

The River Wild

Scarface

Sisters (Netflix Original)

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

September 2

The Emperor’s New Groove

Lilo & Stitch

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

September 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Netflix Original)

September 4

Black Panther

September 5

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

September 6

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

September 7

Atypical: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cable Girls: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

City of Joy (Netflix Original)

Click

First and Last (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Next Gen (Netflix Original Film)

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (Netflix Original Film)

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Netflix Original Film)

September 10

Call the Midwife: Series 7

September 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Netflix Original)

The Resistance Banker (Netflix Original Film)

September 12

Blacklist: Season 5

Life (Netflix Original)

On My Skin (Netflix Original Film)

September 14

American Vandal: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Angel (Netflix Original Film)

Bleach (Netflix Original Film)

Boca Juniors Confidential (Netflix Original)

BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix Original)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix Original)

Ingobernable: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Land of Steady Habits (Netflix Original Film)

Last Hope (Netflix Original)

Norm Macdonald has a Show (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Netflix Original)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A (Netflix Original)

September 15

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

September 16

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

September 17

The Witch

September 18

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Netflix Original)

September 21

Battlefish (Netflix Original)

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan (Netflix Original)

The Good Cop (Netflix Original)

Hilda (Netflix Original)

Maniac: Limited Series (Netflix Original)

Nappily Ever After (Netflix Original Film)

Quincy (Netflix Original)

September 23

The Walking Dead: Season 8

September 25

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

A Wrinkle in Time

September 26

The Hurricane Heist

Norsemen: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

September 28

The 3rd Eye (Netflix Original Film)

Chef’s Table: Volume 5 (Netflix Original)

El Marginal: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Forest of Piano (Netflix Original)

Hold the Dark (Netflix Original Film)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (Netflix Original)

Lost Song (Netflix Original)

Made in Mexico (Netflix Original)

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Skylanders Academy: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Two Catalonias (Netflix Original Film)

September 30

Big Miracle

What’s going

Leaving September 1

13 Going on 30

The Assets

Batman Begins

The Bucket List

Casino

The Dark Knight

Dead Poets Society

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

A Royal Night Out

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

September 2

Outsourced

Waffle Street

September 11

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1-7

September 14

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

September 15

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

A Star Is Born

September 16

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

September 24

Iris

September 28

The Imitation Game