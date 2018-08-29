What's coming and going on Netflix in September.
The superhero event of 2018, Marvel’s “Black Panther,” comes to Netflix in September, as does Disney’s epic adaptation of the young-adult classic “A Wrinkle in Time,” two of the highlights of a very busy month for the streaming service.
Netflix launches its own fall season of new shows, including Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the Netflix Original drama “Maniac,” set in the world of pharmaceutical drug trials, and Josh Groban and Tony Danza in the police comedy “The Good Cop” from “Monk” creator Andy Breckman; and the unscripted chat series “Norm Macdonald has a Show.” In addition, there are new seasons of the superhero series “Iron Fist,” family sitcom “Atypical,” adult animated series “BoJack Horseman” and crime documentary satire “American Vandal,” among others.
The original-movie lineup includes the animated robot-buddy family adventure “Next Gen”; frontier thriller “Hold the Dark,” starring Alexander Skarsgård, Riley Keough and Jeffrey Wright, from director Jeremy Saulnier (arriving direct from the Toronto International Film Festival); and romantic drama “Nappily Ever After” with Sanaa Lathan.
Older films joining the library include the acclaimed 2015 horror hit “The Witch”; Disney’s animated “Lilo & Stitch” and “The Emperor’s New Groove”; Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning “Unforgiven”; and the iconic “Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray, a comedy you can see again and again.
Among the streaming-TV options are the seventh and final season of “Once Upon a Time”; new seasons of “The Walking Dead,” “The Blacklist,” “Quantico” and “Call the Midwife”; plus “American Horror Story: Cult.”
Among the titles leaving Netflix in September are the live-action family fantasy “Pete’s Dragon”; Oscar winner “The Imitation Game” with Benedict Cumberbatch; Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom”; superhero movies “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight”; and the 1976 “A Star is Born,” starring Barbra Streisand.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in September, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
September 1
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
The Ant Bully
Assassins
August Rush
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Cider House Rules
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar (Netflix Original)
Martian Child
Monkey Twins (Netflix Original)
Mr. Sunshine (Netflix Original, streaming every Saturday)
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
The River Wild
Scarface
Sisters (Netflix Original)
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
September 2
The Emperor’s New Groove
Lilo & Stitch
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
September 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Netflix Original)
September 4
Black Panther
September 5
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
September 6
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
September 7
Atypical: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Cable Girls: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
City of Joy (Netflix Original)
Click
First and Last (Netflix Original)
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Next Gen (Netflix Original Film)
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (Netflix Original Film)
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Netflix Original Film)
September 10
Call the Midwife: Series 7
September 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Netflix Original)
The Resistance Banker (Netflix Original Film)
September 12
Blacklist: Season 5
Life (Netflix Original)
On My Skin (Netflix Original Film)
September 14
American Vandal: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Angel (Netflix Original Film)
Bleach (Netflix Original Film)
Boca Juniors Confidential (Netflix Original)
BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix Original)
The Dragon Prince (Netflix Original)
Ingobernable: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Land of Steady Habits (Netflix Original Film)
Last Hope (Netflix Original)
Norm Macdonald has a Show (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Netflix Original)
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A (Netflix Original)
September 15
Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
September 16
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
September 17
The Witch
September 18
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Netflix Original)
September 21
Battlefish (Netflix Original)
Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan (Netflix Original)
The Good Cop (Netflix Original)
Hilda (Netflix Original)
Maniac: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
Nappily Ever After (Netflix Original Film)
Quincy (Netflix Original)
September 23
The Walking Dead: Season 8
September 25
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
A Wrinkle in Time
September 26
The Hurricane Heist
Norsemen: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
September 28
The 3rd Eye (Netflix Original Film)
Chef’s Table: Volume 5 (Netflix Original)
El Marginal: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Forest of Piano (Netflix Original)
Hold the Dark (Netflix Original Film)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (Netflix Original)
Lost Song (Netflix Original)
Made in Mexico (Netflix Original)
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Skylanders Academy: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Two Catalonias (Netflix Original Film)
September 30
Big Miracle
What’s going
Leaving September 1
13 Going on 30
The Assets
Batman Begins
The Bucket List
Casino
The Dark Knight
Dead Poets Society
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Man on Wire
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
A Royal Night Out
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
September 2
Outsourced
Waffle Street
September 11
Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1-7
September 14
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
September 15
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Bordertown
A Star Is Born
September 16
Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom
September 24
Iris
September 28
The Imitation Game
