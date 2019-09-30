Netflix returns to the scene of the crime with “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” with Aaron Paul, and Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat,” a drama about the Panama Papers scandal starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman — two of the most anticipated Netflix Originals debuting in October.

Also debuting are “Dolemite is My Name!,” starring Eddie Murphy as the legendary actor/comedian/rapper, and new series “Living With Yourself,” a dark comedy starring Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd.

For the Halloween horror season, Netflix presents a handful of original thrillers, including “Fractured,” with Sam Worthington; “Eli,” with Kelly Reilly and Lily Taylor; “In the Tall Grass,” with Patrick Wilson; and “Rattlesnake,” with Carmen Ejogo.

Other new shows include teen apocalypse comedy-thriller “Daybreak” and adolescent superhero drama “Raising Dion.” Among the nonfiction shows are “Living Undocumented” and “Rhythm and Flow.” Plus: new seasons of “The Kominsky Method,” “Insatiable” and “Peaky Blinders.”

Also arriving in October: the acclaimed documentary “Echo in the Canyon,” about the music culture of Laurel Canyon in the 1960s; Martin Scorsese’s “Raging Bull,” starring Robert De Niro; the original “Karate Kid” and “Men in Black“; and stand-up comedy specials from Nikki Glaser, Deon Cole, Jenny Slate and Arsenio Hall.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in October, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

October 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ (Netflix Original)

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

The Bucket List

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

The Island

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

October 2

Living Undocumented (Netflix Original)

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) (Netflix Original Film)

Rotten: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

October 3

Seis Manos (Netflix Anime)

October 4

Big Mouth: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Creeped Out: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

In the Tall Grass (Netflix Original Film)

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Raising Dion (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween (Netflix Family)

October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (Netflix Family)

October 7

Match! Tennis Juniors (Netflix Original)

The Water Diviner

October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Netflix Original)

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (Netflix Family)

October 9

After

Rhythm + Flow (Netflix Original)

October 10

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell (Netflix Anime)

October 11

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch (Netflix Original Film)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix Television Event)

The Forest of Love (Netflix Original Film)

Fractured (Netflix Original Film)

Haunted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Insatiable: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La influencia (Netflix Original Film)

Plan Coeur: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

October 12

Banlieusards (Netflix Original Film)

October 15

Dark Crimes

October 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land (Netflix Original)

Sinister 2

October 17

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED (Netflix Family)

October 18

The Yard (Avlu) (Netflix Original)

Baby: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Eli (Netflix Original Film)

Interior Design Masters (Netflix Original)

The House of Flowers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Laundromat (Netflix Original Film)

Living with Yourself (Netflix Original)

MeatEater: Season 8 (Netflix Original)

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali (Netflix Family)

Seventeen (Netflix Original Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 (Netflix Family)

Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix Original)

Toon: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)

Unnatural Selection (Netflix Original)

Upstarts (Netflix Original Film)

October 19

Men in Black

October 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix Original)

October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Netflix Original)

Dancing with the Birds (Netflix Original)

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

October 24

Daybreak (Netflix Original)

Revenge of Pontianak

October 25

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol (Netflix Original)

Brotherhood (Netflix Original)

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix Original Film)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

It Takes a Lunatic (Netflix Original)

The Kominsky Method: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Monzon (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) (Netflix Original)

Prank Encounters (Netflix Original)

Rattlesnake (Netflix Original Film)

A Tale of Love and Darkness

October 28

A 3 Minute Hug (Netflix Original)

Little Miss Sumo (Netflix Original)

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

October 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (Netflix Original)

October 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (Netflix Original)

October 31

Kengan Ashura: Part ll (Netflix Anime)

Nowhere Man (Netflix Original)

Raging Bull

October (TBA)

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan (Netflix Original)

What’s going

Leaving October 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She’s Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

October 5

Despicable Me 3

October 7

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

October 9

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

October 15

El Internado: Season 1-7

October 20

Bridget Jones’s Baby

October 25

The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2

October 29

The Fall: Series 1

The Imitation Game