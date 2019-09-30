Netflix returns to the scene of the crime with “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” with Aaron Paul, and Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat,” a drama about the Panama Papers scandal starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman — two of the most anticipated Netflix Originals debuting in October.
Also debuting are “Dolemite is My Name!,” starring Eddie Murphy as the legendary actor/comedian/rapper, and new series “Living With Yourself,” a dark comedy starring Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd.
For the Halloween horror season, Netflix presents a handful of original thrillers, including “Fractured,” with Sam Worthington; “Eli,” with Kelly Reilly and Lily Taylor; “In the Tall Grass,” with Patrick Wilson; and “Rattlesnake,” with Carmen Ejogo.
Other new shows include teen apocalypse comedy-thriller “Daybreak” and adolescent superhero drama “Raising Dion.” Among the nonfiction shows are “Living Undocumented” and “Rhythm and Flow.” Plus: new seasons of “The Kominsky Method,” “Insatiable” and “Peaky Blinders.”
Also arriving in October: the acclaimed documentary “Echo in the Canyon,” about the music culture of Laurel Canyon in the 1960s; Martin Scorsese’s “Raging Bull,” starring Robert De Niro; the original “Karate Kid” and “Men in Black“; and stand-up comedy specials from Nikki Glaser, Deon Cole, Jenny Slate and Arsenio Hall.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in October, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
October 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ (Netflix Original)
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
The Bucket List
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
The Island
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
No Reservations
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf’s Up
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
October 2
Living Undocumented (Netflix Original)
Ready to Mingle (Solteras) (Netflix Original Film)
Rotten: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
October 3
Seis Manos (Netflix Anime)
October 4
Big Mouth: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Creeped Out: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
In the Tall Grass (Netflix Original Film)
Peaky Blinders: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Raising Dion (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween (Netflix Family)
October 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (Netflix Family)
October 7
Match! Tennis Juniors (Netflix Original)
The Water Diviner
October 8
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Netflix Original)
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (Netflix Family)
October 9
After
Rhythm + Flow (Netflix Original)
October 10
Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell (Netflix Anime)
October 11
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch (Netflix Original Film)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix Television Event)
The Forest of Love (Netflix Original Film)
Fractured (Netflix Original Film)
Haunted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Insatiable: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
La influencia (Netflix Original Film)
Plan Coeur: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
October 12
Banlieusards (Netflix Original Film)
October 15
Dark Crimes
October 16
Ghosts of Sugar Land (Netflix Original)
Sinister 2
October 17
The Karate Kid
THE UNLISTED (Netflix Family)
October 18
The Yard (Avlu) (Netflix Original)
Baby: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Eli (Netflix Original Film)
Interior Design Masters (Netflix Original)
The House of Flowers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Laundromat (Netflix Original Film)
Living with Yourself (Netflix Original)
MeatEater: Season 8 (Netflix Original)
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali (Netflix Family)
Seventeen (Netflix Original Film)
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 (Netflix Family)
Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix Original)
Toon: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)
Unnatural Selection (Netflix Original)
Upstarts (Netflix Original Film)
October 19
Men in Black
October 21
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
October 22
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix Original)
October 23
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Netflix Original)
Dancing with the Birds (Netflix Original)
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
October 24
Daybreak (Netflix Original)
Revenge of Pontianak
October 25
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol (Netflix Original)
Brotherhood (Netflix Original)
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix Original Film)
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
It Takes a Lunatic (Netflix Original)
The Kominsky Method: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Monzon (Netflix Original)
Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) (Netflix Original)
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) (Netflix Original)
Prank Encounters (Netflix Original)
Rattlesnake (Netflix Original Film)
A Tale of Love and Darkness
October 28
A 3 Minute Hug (Netflix Original)
Little Miss Sumo (Netflix Original)
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
October 29
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (Netflix Original)
October 30
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (Netflix Original)
October 31
Kengan Ashura: Part ll (Netflix Anime)
Nowhere Man (Netflix Original)
Raging Bull
October (TBA)
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan (Netflix Original)
What’s going
Leaving October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers: Season 1
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
Obsessed
Pineapple Express
Platoon
Quiz Show
She’s Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
October 5
Despicable Me 3
October 7
David Blaine: What Is Magic?
Scream 4
October 9
Little Witch Academia
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
Sword Art Online II: Season 1
October 15
El Internado: Season 1-7
October 20
Bridget Jones’s Baby
October 25
The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2
October 29
The Fall: Series 1
The Imitation Game
