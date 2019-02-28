What's coming and going on Netflix in March.
Netflix has a new slate of original movies debuting in March, including “The Highwaymen” with Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson; action film “Triple Frontier” with Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac; road comedy “Juanita” with Alfre Woodard; and true-life drama “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” from actor/director Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Also coming in March are the new Netflix Original series “Turn Up Charlie,” a comedy with Idris Elba; Cold War thriller “Traitors ” with Michael Stuhlbarg and Keeley Hawes; “After Life,” from creator/star Ricky Gervais; animated anthology “Love, Death & Robots”; family drama “Northern Rescue” with William Baldwin and Kathleen Robertson; plus new seasons of “Arrested Development,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Queer Eye” and “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.”
International programming expands with new shows from around the world, including science-fiction series “Osmosis” and romantic drama “Lady J” from France; crime dramas “Delhi Crime” from India and “Carlo & Malik” from Italy; and psychological thriller “Green Door” from Taiwan.
Also new is dramatic fantasy “Christopher Robin,” starring Ewan McGregor; award-winning Belgian drama “Girl”; and stand-up comedy specials featuring Amy Schumer, Jimmy Carr and Nate Bargatze.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- 'Everybody Knows' tells a gripping tale of two couples, haunted by the ghost of a third WATCH
- You have to hear it to believe it: Seattle Symphony’s Octave 9 is a performance venue that morphs to simulate various environments
- Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2019 lineup, led by RL Grime, Phantogram and Lizzo
- Now streaming: 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,' Oscar winner 'Free Solo,' 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'
- 'Apollo 11': Documentary captures thrill of the moon landing, 50 years later WATCH
Older titles arriving in March include “Saving Mr. Banks” with Emma Thompson and Tom Hanks; Oscar winners “The Hurt Locker,” “A Separation,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “The Lives of Others”; Oscar nominee “Doubt” with Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman; and Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange.”
Among the titles leaving in March are Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens; “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” with Johnny Depp; comedies “Baby Mama” and “Role Models”; the original “Ghostbusters” and sequel “Ghostbusters 2”; and high-school classic “The Breakfast Club.”
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in March, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
March 1
A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Budapest (Netflix Original Film)
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Netflix Original Series)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
Junebug
Larva Island: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Losers (Netflix Original Series)
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue (Netflix Original Series)
River’s Edge (Netflix Original Film)
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix Original Film)
The Hurt Locker
The Notebook
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter’s Bone
Your Son (Netflix Original Film)
March 2
Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea; streaming every Saturday; Netflix Original Series)
March 3
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (streaming every Sunday; Netflix Original Series)
March 5
Christopher Robin
March 6
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
March 7
Doubt
The Order (Netflix Original Series)
March 8
After Life (Netflix Original Series)
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (Netflix Original Series)
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (Netflix Original Series)
Blue Jasmine
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix Original Series)
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Immortals (Netflix Original Series)
Juanita (Netflix Original Film)
Lady J (Netflix Original Film)
Shadow (Netflix Original Series)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
The Jane Austen Book Club
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. (Netflix Original Film)
March 12
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (Netflix Original Special)
Social Animals
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 (Netflix Original Series)
March 13
Triple Frontier (Netflix Original Film)
March 15
A Separation
Arrested Development: Season 5 B (Netflix Original Series)
Burn Out (Netflix Original Film)
Dry Martina (Netflix Original Film)
Girl (Netflix Original Film)
If I Hadn’t Met You (Netflix Original Series)
Kung Fu Hustle
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Love, Death & Robots (Netflix Original Series)
Paskal (Netflix Original Film)
Queer Eye: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
Robozuna: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
The Lives of Others
Turn Up Charlie (Netflix Original Series)
YooHoo to the Rescue (Netflix Original Series)
March 16
Green Door (Netflix Original Series)
March 19
Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix Original Special)
March 21
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend (Netflix Original Series)
March 22
Carlo & Malik (Netflix Original Series)
Charlie’s Colorforms City (Netflix Original Series)
Delhi Crime (Netflix Original Series)
Historia de un crimen: Colosio (Netflix Original Series)
Mirage (Netflix Original Film)
Most Beautiful Thing (Netflix Original Series)
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre (Netflix Original Series)
Selling Sunset (Netflix Original Series)
The Dirt (Netflix Original Film)
March 26
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid (Netflix Original Special)
March 28
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
March 29
15 August (Netflix Original Film)
Bayoneta (Netflix Original Film)
Osmosis (Netflix Original Series)
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
The Highwaymen (Netflix Original Film)
The Legend of Cocaine Island (Netflix Original Series)
Traitors (Netflix Original Series)
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
March 30
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
March 31
El sabor de las margaritas (Netflix Original Series)
The Burial of Kojo
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Netflix Original Series)
March, no date yet
On My Block: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
What’s going
Leaving March 1
Bruce Almighty
Fair Game — Director’s Cut
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Hostage
Pearl Harbor
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Gift
The Little Rascals
United 93
March 2
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
March 3
Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6
March 4
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
March 5
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
March 8
Click
March 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
Role Models
March 18
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
March 31
Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.