What's coming and going on Netflix in March.

Netflix has a new slate of original movies debuting in March, including “The Highwaymen” with Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson; action film “Triple Frontier” with Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac; road comedy “Juanita” with Alfre Woodard; and true-life drama “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” from actor/director Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Also coming in March are the new Netflix Original series “Turn Up Charlie,” a comedy with Idris Elba; Cold War thriller “Traitors ” with Michael Stuhlbarg and Keeley Hawes; “After Life,” from creator/star Ricky Gervais; animated anthology “Love, Death & Robots”; family drama “Northern Rescue” with William Baldwin and Kathleen Robertson; plus new seasons of “Arrested Development,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Queer Eye” and “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.”

International programming expands with new shows from around the world, including science-fiction series “Osmosis” and romantic drama “Lady J” from France; crime dramas “Delhi Crime” from India and “Carlo & Malik” from Italy; and psychological thriller “Green Door” from Taiwan.

Also new is dramatic fantasy “Christopher Robin,” starring Ewan McGregor; award-winning Belgian drama “Girl”; and stand-up comedy specials featuring Amy Schumer, Jimmy Carr and Nate Bargatze.

Older titles arriving in March include “Saving Mr. Banks” with Emma Thompson and Tom Hanks; Oscar winners “The Hurt Locker,” “A Separation,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “The Lives of Others”; Oscar nominee “Doubt” with Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman; and Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange.”

Among the titles leaving in March are Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens; “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” with Johnny Depp; comedies “Baby Mama” and “Role Models”; the original “Ghostbusters” and sequel “Ghostbusters 2”; and high-school classic “The Breakfast Club.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in March, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest (Netflix Original Film)

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Netflix Original Series)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Losers (Netflix Original Series)

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue (Netflix Original Series)

River’s Edge (Netflix Original Film)

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix Original Film)

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter’s Bone

Your Son (Netflix Original Film)

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea; streaming every Saturday; Netflix Original Series)

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (streaming every Sunday; Netflix Original Series)

March 5

Christopher Robin

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

March 7

Doubt

The Order (Netflix Original Series)

March 8

After Life (Netflix Original Series)

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (Netflix Original Series)

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (Netflix Original Series)

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix Original Series)

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals (Netflix Original Series)

Juanita (Netflix Original Film)

Lady J (Netflix Original Film)

Shadow (Netflix Original Series)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. (Netflix Original Film)

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (Netflix Original Special)

Social Animals

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 (Netflix Original Series)

March 13

Triple Frontier (Netflix Original Film)

March 15

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5 B (Netflix Original Series)

Burn Out (Netflix Original Film)

Dry Martina (Netflix Original Film)

Girl (Netflix Original Film)

If I Hadn’t Met You (Netflix Original Series)

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Love, Death & Robots (Netflix Original Series)

Paskal (Netflix Original Film)

Queer Eye: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Robozuna: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie (Netflix Original Series)

YooHoo to the Rescue (Netflix Original Series)

March 16

Green Door (Netflix Original Series)

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix Original Special)

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend (Netflix Original Series)

March 22

Carlo & Malik (Netflix Original Series)

Charlie’s Colorforms City (Netflix Original Series)

Delhi Crime (Netflix Original Series)

Historia de un crimen: Colosio (Netflix Original Series)

Mirage (Netflix Original Film)

Most Beautiful Thing (Netflix Original Series)

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre (Netflix Original Series)

Selling Sunset (Netflix Original Series)

The Dirt (Netflix Original Film)

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid (Netflix Original Special)

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

March 29

15 August (Netflix Original Film)

Bayoneta (Netflix Original Film)

Osmosis (Netflix Original Series)

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

The Highwaymen (Netflix Original Film)

The Legend of Cocaine Island (Netflix Original Series)

Traitors (Netflix Original Series)

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

March 30

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

March 31

El sabor de las margaritas (Netflix Original Series)

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Netflix Original Series)

March, no date yet

On My Block: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

What’s going

Leaving March 1

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game — Director’s Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

March 2

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

March 3

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

March 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

March 5

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

March 8

Click

March 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

March 18

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

March 31

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5