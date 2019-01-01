What's coming and going on Netflix in January.

Marvel superhero romp “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Pixar animated sequel “Incredibles 2,” Star Wars prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story” with Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” will help usher in the new year on Netflix.

Netflix will also debut a number of new original series, including the BBC co-production “Black Earth Rising” with John Goodman; high-school comedy “Sex Education” with Gillian Anderson; comic documentary series “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike”; and “Kingdom,” a Korean zombie drama set in the royal past, along with new seasons of “Grace and Frankie,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “Friends From College.” Among the Netflix Original movies are “The Last Laugh” with Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss and action thriller “Close” with Noomi Rapace.

Other new arrivals for January include “Hell or High Water” with Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and every “Indiana Jones” sequel, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

Among the films leaving in January are “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” indie horror hit “It Follows,” Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” the complete “The Godfather” trilogy, Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning “Million Dollar Baby,” Oscar-nominated “Into the Wild” and animated family film “The Iron Giant.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in January and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

January 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Across the Universe

The Addams Family

Babel

Black Hawk Down

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

City of God

COMEDIANS of the world (Netflix Original)

The Dark Knight

The Departed

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)

Pulp Fiction

The Strangers

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix Original)

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

January 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

January 4

And Breathe Normally (Netflix Original Film)

Call My Agent!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

El Potro: Unstoppable (Netflix Original Film)

Lionheart (Netflix Original Film)

January 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater (Netflix Original)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

January 10

When Heroes Fly (Netflix Original)

January 11

Friends from College: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium (Netflix Original)

Sex Education (Netflix Original)

Solo (Netflix Original Film)

The Last Laugh (Netflix Original Film)

January 15

Revenger (Netflix Original Film)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry (Netflix Original)

January 16

American Gangster

January 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

January 18

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix Original)

Close (Netflix Original Film)

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix Original)

GIRL (Netflix Original Film)

Grace and Frankie: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

IO (Netflix Original Film)

Soni (Netflix Original Film)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B (Netflix Original)

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

January 21

Justice (Netflix Original)

January 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix Original)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

January 25

Animas (Netflix Original Film)

Black Earth Rising (Netflix Original)

Club de Cuervos: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Kingdom (Netflix Original)

Medici: The Magnificent (Netflix Original)

Polar (Netflix Original Film)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix Original)

January 27

Z Nation: Season 5

January 29

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All (Netflix Original)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

January 30

The Incredibles 2

Coming soon

Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

What’s going

Leaving January 1

The 6th Day

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

The Iron Giant

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

The Princess Diaries

Rent

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

Sharknado 5

The Shining

Leaving January 4

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Leaving January 13

It Follows

Leaving January 14

Armageddon

Leaving January 18

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Leaving January 19

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring