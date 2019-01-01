What's coming and going on Netflix in January.
Marvel superhero romp “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Pixar animated sequel “Incredibles 2,” Star Wars prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story” with Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” will help usher in the new year on Netflix.
Netflix will also debut a number of new original series, including the BBC co-production “Black Earth Rising” with John Goodman; high-school comedy “Sex Education” with Gillian Anderson; comic documentary series “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike”; and “Kingdom,” a Korean zombie drama set in the royal past, along with new seasons of “Grace and Frankie,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “Friends From College.” Among the Netflix Original movies are “The Last Laugh” with Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss and action thriller “Close” with Noomi Rapace.
Other new arrivals for January include “Hell or High Water” with Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and every “Indiana Jones” sequel, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”
Among the films leaving in January are “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” indie horror hit “It Follows,” Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” the complete “The Godfather” trilogy, Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning “Million Dollar Baby,” Oscar-nominated “Into the Wild” and animated family film “The Iron Giant.”
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- TV Picks for Monday: ‘New Year’s at The Needle’ on KING
- New Year's Eve at the Space Needle and polar bear plunges everywhere
- From 'Hamilton' fever to the new Nordic Museum, Seattle's arts-and-culture world saw a packed 2018 VIEW
- Top 10 movies of 2018: Seattle Times critic Moira Macdonald names her favorites VIEW
- Renton post office renamed to honor Jimi Hendrix, while new exhibition looks at icon's early years
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in January and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
January 1
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Across the Universe
The Addams Family
Babel
Black Hawk Down
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
City of God
COMEDIANS of the world (Netflix Original)
The Dark Knight
The Departed
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
Pan’s Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)
Pulp Fiction
The Strangers
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix Original)
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
January 2
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
January 4
And Breathe Normally (Netflix Original Film)
Call My Agent!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
El Potro: Unstoppable (Netflix Original Film)
Lionheart (Netflix Original Film)
January 9
GODZILLA The Planet Eater (Netflix Original)
Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 10
When Heroes Fly (Netflix Original)
January 11
Friends from College: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium (Netflix Original)
Sex Education (Netflix Original)
Solo (Netflix Original Film)
The Last Laugh (Netflix Original Film)
January 15
Revenger (Netflix Original Film)
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry (Netflix Original)
January 16
American Gangster
January 17
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
January 18
Carmen Sandiego (Netflix Original)
Close (Netflix Original Film)
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix Original)
GIRL (Netflix Original Film)
Grace and Frankie: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
IO (Netflix Original Film)
Soni (Netflix Original Film)
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B (Netflix Original)
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
January 21
Justice (Netflix Original)
January 24
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix Original)
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
January 25
Animas (Netflix Original Film)
Black Earth Rising (Netflix Original)
Club de Cuervos: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Kingdom (Netflix Original)
Medici: The Magnificent (Netflix Original)
Polar (Netflix Original Film)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix Original)
January 27
Z Nation: Season 5
January 29
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All (Netflix Original)
Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30
The Incredibles 2
Coming soon
Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
What’s going
Leaving January 1
The 6th Day
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Blade
Blade II
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Catwoman
Face/Off
Finding Neverland
Friday Night Lights
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Green Mile
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Ali
Interview with the Vampire
Into the Wild
The Iron Giant
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kung Fu Panda
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Million Dollar Baby
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mortal Kombat
The Princess Diaries
Rent
The Queen of the Damned
The Reaping
Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 3
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
Sharknado 5
The Shining
Leaving January 4
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
Leaving January 13
It Follows
Leaving January 14
Armageddon
Leaving January 18
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Leaving January 19
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.