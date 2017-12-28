What’s coming and going on Netflix in January.
Pixar’s animated hit “Cars 3,” with Owen Wilson as the voice of Lightning McQueen, and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” the fifth film in the Disney franchise based on a theme-park ride with Johnny Depp, come to Netflix in the new year.
Other new films include the animated comedy “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”; the Oscar-winning drama “Dallas Buyer’s Club,” starring Matthew McConaughey; and the scuba-vs.-shark thriller “47 Meters Down.”
Netflix continues to aggressively pick up exclusive films. In January, it presents “A Stupid and Futile Gesture,” a comedy charting the rise and fall of National Lampoon, which arrives direct from its world debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival; and “The Polka King” with Jack Black, which Netflix picked up from Sundance in 2017. Plus: the horror films “Before I Wake” and “The Open House.”
New streaming series coming in January include the German drama “Babylon Berlin,” set in the 1920s, and the animated “DEVILMAN crybaby” from Japan. Jerry Seinfeld’s interview series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” moves to Netflix in 2018. Plus there are new seasons of Netflix original shows “Grace and Frankie,” “One Day at a Time” and “Lovesick.”
Older films arriving in January include Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II”; Tim Burton’s “Batman”and Christopher Nolan’s reboot “Batman Begins”;“Lethal Weapon” and its three sequels; the classic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” with Audrey Hepburn; and the original “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” with Gene Wilder.
Among the programs leaving Netflix in January are the Oscar-winning musical “Chicago,” Steven Spielberg’s “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial,” the original 1951 “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” John Ford’s “Young Mr. Lincoln” with Henry Fonda, Disney’s “Fantasia” and “Fantasia 2000,” and the complete run of the cult TV series “Lost.”
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in January, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
Jan. 1
10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eastsiders: Season 3
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The Italian Job
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
The Lovely Bones
Lovesick: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
The Shawshank Redemption
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
Training Day
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Troy
The Truman Show
The Vault
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Jan. 2
Mustang Island
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent
Jan. 5
Before I Wake (Netflix Original)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix Original)
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Rotten (Netflix Original)
Jan. 6
Episodes: Season 1-5
Jan. 8
The Conjuring
Jan. 10
47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Netflix Original)
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In The Deep
Jan. 12
Colony: Season 2
Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King (Netflix Original)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original)
Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Netflix Original)
Jan. 14
Wild Hogs
Jan. 15
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest
Jan. 16
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix Original)
Rita: Season 4
Jan. 17
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Netflix Original)
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
Jan. 18
Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 19
Drug Lords: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
The Open House (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 23
Todd Glass: Act Happy (Netflix Original)
Jan. 24
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Netflix Original)
Jan. 25
Acts of Vengeance
Jan. 26
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Dirty Money (Netflix Original)
A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix Original)
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)
Llama Llama: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
One Day at a Time: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio … desde el bar (Netflix Original)
Jan. 28
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 29
The Force
Jan. 30
Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1 & 2 (Netflix Original)
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 31
Cars 3
What’s going
Leaving Jan. 1
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Chicago
Daddy Day Care
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dressed to Kill
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Free Willy
Grease
Gremlins
I Am Sam
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
License to Drive
Made of Honor
The Man with One Red Shoe
The Manhattan Project
Mean Girls
The Mighty Ducks
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mona Lisa Smile
The Parent Trap
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Police Academy
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Saw: The Final Chapter
The Secret Garden
Someone Like You
The Switch
Three Coins in the Fountain
White Chicks
Young Mr. Lincoln
Jan. 3
VHS
Jan. 4
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Jan. 5
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
The Host
Jan. 15
Sirens: Seasons 1-2
Jan. 30
Futurama: Seasons 7-10
