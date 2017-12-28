What’s coming and going on Netflix in January.

Pixar’s animated hit “Cars 3,” with Owen Wilson as the voice of Lightning McQueen, and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” the fifth film in the Disney franchise based on a theme-park ride with Johnny Depp, come to Netflix in the new year.

Other new films include the animated comedy “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”; the Oscar-winning drama “Dallas Buyer’s Club,” starring Matthew McConaughey; and the scuba-vs.-shark thriller “47 Meters Down.”

Netflix continues to aggressively pick up exclusive films. In January, it presents “A Stupid and Futile Gesture,” a comedy charting the rise and fall of National Lampoon, which arrives direct from its world debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival; and “The Polka King” with Jack Black, which Netflix picked up from Sundance in 2017. Plus: the horror films “Before I Wake” and “The Open House.”

New streaming series coming in January include the German drama “Babylon Berlin,” set in the 1920s, and the animated “DEVILMAN crybaby” from Japan. Jerry Seinfeld’s interview series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” moves to Netflix in 2018. Plus there are new seasons of Netflix original shows “Grace and Frankie,” “One Day at a Time” and “Lovesick.”

Older films arriving in January include Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II”; Tim Burton’s “Batman”and Christopher Nolan’s reboot “Batman Begins”;“Lethal Weapon” and its three sequels; the classic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” with Audrey Hepburn; and the original “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” with Gene Wilder.

Among the programs leaving Netflix in January are the Oscar-winning musical “Chicago,” Steven Spielberg’s “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial,” the original 1951 “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” John Ford’s “Young Mr. Lincoln” with Henry Fonda, Disney’s “Fantasia” and “Fantasia 2000,” and the complete run of the cult TV series “Lost.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in January, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

Jan. 1

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eastsiders: Season 3

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Italian Job

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

The Lovely Bones

Lovesick: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

The Shawshank Redemption

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

The Truman Show

The Vault

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Jan. 2

Mustang Island

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Jan. 5

Before I Wake (Netflix Original)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix Original)

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Rotten (Netflix Original)

Jan. 6

Episodes: Season 1-5

Jan. 8

The Conjuring

Jan. 10

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Netflix Original)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

Jan. 12

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original)

Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Netflix Original)

Jan. 14

Wild Hogs

Jan. 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

Jan. 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix Original)

Rita: Season 4

Jan. 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Netflix Original)

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Jan. 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 19

Drug Lords: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Open House (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy (Netflix Original)

Jan. 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Netflix Original)

Jan. 25

Acts of Vengeance

Jan. 26

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money (Netflix Original)

A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix Original)

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)

Llama Llama: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

One Day at a Time: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio … desde el bar (Netflix Original)

Jan. 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 29

The Force

Jan. 30

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1 & 2 (Netflix Original)

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 31

Cars 3

What’s going

Leaving Jan. 1

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

License to Drive

Made of Honor

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

Mean Girls

The Mighty Ducks

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

The Parent Trap

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

The Secret Garden

Someone Like You

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

Jan. 3

VHS

Jan. 4

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Jan. 5

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

Jan. 15

Sirens: Seasons 1-2

Jan. 30

Futurama: Seasons 7-10