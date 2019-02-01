What's coming and going on Netflix in February.

A new slate of Netflix Original Movies debut in February, including “Velvet Buzzsaw,” a thriller set in the world of high art that reunites filmmaker Dan Gilroy with his “Nightcrawler” stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo; “High Flying Bird,” a drama about the business of sports directed by Steven Soderbergh, from a script by Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (“Moonlight”); dark comedy “Paddleton” with Mark Duplass and Ray Romano; and French psychological drama “Paris Is Us.” .

Among the new original series coming out in February: “The Umbrella Academy,” an offbeat superhero drama based on the cult comic-book series created by Gerard Way of rock band My Chemical Romance; comedy “Russian Doll” with Natasha Lyonne; and nonfiction series “Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy.”

There are new seasons of “One Day at a Time”; “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”; “Chef’s Table”; animated kid show “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants”; and foreign-language crime dramas “Suburra,” “Bordertown” and “The Break.” Plus: stand-up comedy specials from Ray Romano and Ken Jeong.

And there are, of course, a fresh selection of older movies circulating through the catalog, among them “Personal Shopper,” starring Kristen Stewart; Steven Spielberg’s original summer blockbuster “Jaws” (plus three increasingly inferior sequels); Oscar winner “As Good as It Gets”; Oscar nominees “Billy Elliot” and “About a Boy”; and comedies “American Pie” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”

Among the titles leaving in February are “Children of Men”; cult comedies “The Big Lebowski,” “Black Dynamite” and “Shaun of the Dead”; and the HBO series “Queer as Folk.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in February, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

February 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex (Netflix Original Film)

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day (Netflix Original Series)

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll (Netflix Original Series)

Siempre bruja (Netflix Original Series)

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day (Netflix Original Series)

Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix Original Film)

February 2

Bordertown: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) (Netflix Original Series)

February 3

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

February 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner (Netflix Original Special)

February 6

The Soloist

February 8

¡Nailed It! México (Netflix Original Series)

El árbol de la sangre (Netflix Original Film)

High Flying Bird (Netflix Original Film)

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix Original Special)

One Day at a Time: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix Original Series)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Unauthorized Living (Netflix Original Series)

February 9

The Break: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

February 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (streaming every Sunday; Netflix Original Series)

February 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine (Netflix Original Series)

Little Women

February 14

Dating Around (Netflix Original Series)

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (Netflix Original Special)

February 15

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix Original Series)

The Breaker Upperers (Netflix Original Film)

The Dragon Prince: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix Original Series)

Yucatan (Netflix Original Film)

February 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

February 21

The Drug King (Netflix Original Film)

February 22

Chef’s Table: Volume 6 (Netflix Original Series)

Firebrand (Netflix Original Film)

GO! Vive a tu manera (Netflix Original Series)

Paddleton (Netflix Original Film)

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) (Netflix Original Film)

Rebellion: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Suburra: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Photographer of Mauthausen (Netflix Original Film)

Workin’ Moms (Netflix Original Series)

February 25

Dolphin Tale 2

February 26

Our Idiot Brother

February 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

February 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

What’s going

Leaving February 1

The Big Lebowski

Black Dynamite

The Bourne Ultimatum

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

Clerks

Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

Woman in Gold

February 2

Cabin Fever

February 3

Sing

February 19

Disney’s Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

February 20

Piranha