What’s coming and going on Netflix in December 2017.

Will Smith is a human cop in a world shared with fantastical creatures in “Bright,” a fantasy crime thriller directed by David Ayer (director of “Suicide Squad”) and the biggest original film yet to debut on Netflix.

Arriving from the big screen comes “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” a colorful odyssey to the center of the universe with Marvel’s intergalactic team of misfit heroes.

New Netflix nonfiction original programs: Filmmaker Errol Morris combines documentary and dramatic re-creations in the miniseries “Wormwood,” a real-life murder mystery, and journalist Gay Talese becomes the subject of the documentary “Voyeur” when a controversial new story gets caught up in ethical questions.

From Germany comes the supernatural family drama “Dark.” Claire Foy returns as Queen Elizabeth II in the second season of the lavish historical drama “The Crown.” There are new seasons of the family sitcoms “Fuller House” and “The Ranch”; Spanish melodrama “Cable Girls”; British gangster drama “Peaky Blinders” and educational series “Bill Nye Saves the World”; plus stand-up comedy specials from Dave Chappelle, Craig Ferguson, Judd Apatow and Todd Barry.

New films arriving for December include “8 Mile” with Eminem, “The Young Victoria” with Emily Blunt and, just in time for Christmas, the Tim Allen comedies “The Santa Clause” and sequels.

Streaming TV includes young-adult fantasy thriller “The Magicians: Season 2” from Syfy and the period dramas “TURN: Washington’s Spies — Season 4” and “Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4” from AMC.

Among the programs leaving Netflix in November are “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” with Johnny Depp, modern noir “Nightcrawler” with Jake Gyllenhaal, family drama “Holes” and all 11 season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving and leaving on Netflix in December. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

Dec. 1

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays (Netflix Original)

Easy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Exporting Raymond

The Farthest — Voyager in Space

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

The Little Rascals

My Happy Family (Netflix Original)

Nacho Libre

Sahara

A StoryBots Christmas (Netflix Original)

TURN: Washington’s Spies — Season 4

Tyson

V for Vendetta

Voyeur (Netflix Original)

The Wackness

While You Were Sleeping

The Young Victoria

Dec. 4

When Calls the Heart: Season 4

Dec. 5

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dec. 6

Trolls Holiday Special

Dec. 8

El Camino Christmas (Netflix Original)

The Crown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 11

Catwoman

The Magicians: Season 2

Dec. 12

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return (Netflix Original)

Dec. 14

41 Dogs in My Home

A&E: When Patients Attack

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4

Dec. 15

Christmas Inheritance (Netflix Original)

Discovering Bigfoot

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5

Erased: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

A Five Star Life

Freeway: Crack in the System

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

Neverlake

Pottersville

The Ranch: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Trollhunters: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix Original)

Wormwood (Netflix Original)

Dec. 18

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 19

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate (Netflix Original)

The Indian Detective: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Dec. 20

La Casa de Papel: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 21

Peaky Blinders: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 22

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America — Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Bright (Netflix Original)

Dope: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes (Netflix Original)

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 23

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

Dec. 25

Cable Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Planet Earth II

Dec. 26

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey (Netflix Original)

Travelers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Dec. 27

Pusher

Dec. 29

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2 — Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Killer Legends

La Mante: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Shelter

The Climb (Netflix Original)

Dec. 31

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix Original)

Fun Mom Dinner

What’s going

Dec. 1

All I Want for Christmas

Bedazzled

Black Snake Moan

Compulsion

Cousin Bette

The Crucible

The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus

Hoffa

La Viuda Negra: Season 1

The Man from Snowy River

Picture Perfect

Practical Magic

Rebelde

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Super Size Me

Terriers: Season 1

Touch: Season 2

Toys

Two Girls and a Guy

Waking Life

Young Frankenstein

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

Dec. 5

Holes

Dec. 9

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11

Dec. 10

Lucky Number Slevin

Nightcrawler

The Rite

Dec. 11

Dollhouse: Season 2

Dec. 13

The Queen of Versailles

Dec. 15

America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid — Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps — Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D — Nincompoop Nation

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

Dec. 19

Dance Academy: Series 1-3

Dec. 20

Che: Parts 1 & 2

Dec. 24

Amores Perros

Dec. 25

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl