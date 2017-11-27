What’s coming and going on Netflix in December 2017.
Will Smith is a human cop in a world shared with fantastical creatures in “Bright,” a fantasy crime thriller directed by David Ayer (director of “Suicide Squad”) and the biggest original film yet to debut on Netflix.
Arriving from the big screen comes “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” a colorful odyssey to the center of the universe with Marvel’s intergalactic team of misfit heroes.
New Netflix nonfiction original programs: Filmmaker Errol Morris combines documentary and dramatic re-creations in the miniseries “Wormwood,” a real-life murder mystery, and journalist Gay Talese becomes the subject of the documentary “Voyeur” when a controversial new story gets caught up in ethical questions.
From Germany comes the supernatural family drama “Dark.” Claire Foy returns as Queen Elizabeth II in the second season of the lavish historical drama “The Crown.” There are new seasons of the family sitcoms “Fuller House” and “The Ranch”; Spanish melodrama “Cable Girls”; British gangster drama “Peaky Blinders” and educational series “Bill Nye Saves the World”; plus stand-up comedy specials from Dave Chappelle, Craig Ferguson, Judd Apatow and Todd Barry.
New films arriving for December include “8 Mile” with Eminem, “The Young Victoria” with Emily Blunt and, just in time for Christmas, the Tim Allen comedies “The Santa Clause” and sequels.
Streaming TV includes young-adult fantasy thriller “The Magicians: Season 2” from Syfy and the period dramas “TURN: Washington’s Spies — Season 4” and “Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4” from AMC.
Among the programs leaving Netflix in November are “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” with Johnny Depp, modern noir “Nightcrawler” with Jake Gyllenhaal, family drama “Holes” and all 11 season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
Here’s the list of what’s arriving and leaving on Netflix in December. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
Dec. 1
8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Hail King Julien: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
August Rush
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays (Netflix Original)
Easy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Exporting Raymond
The Farthest — Voyager in Space
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
The Little Rascals
My Happy Family (Netflix Original)
Nacho Libre
Sahara
A StoryBots Christmas (Netflix Original)
TURN: Washington’s Spies — Season 4
Tyson
V for Vendetta
Voyeur (Netflix Original)
The Wackness
While You Were Sleeping
The Young Victoria
Dec. 4
When Calls the Heart: Season 4
Dec. 5
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight (Netflix Original)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Dec. 6
Trolls Holiday Special
Dec. 8
El Camino Christmas (Netflix Original)
The Crown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 11
Catwoman
The Magicians: Season 2
Dec. 12
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Judd Apatow: The Return (Netflix Original)
Dec. 14
41 Dogs in My Home
A&E: When Patients Attack
Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1
Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4
Dec. 15
Christmas Inheritance (Netflix Original)
Discovering Bigfoot
El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5
Erased: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
A Five Star Life
Freeway: Crack in the System
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
Neverlake
Pottersville
The Ranch: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Trollhunters: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix Original)
Wormwood (Netflix Original)
Dec. 18
Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 19
Miss Me This Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate (Netflix Original)
The Indian Detective: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Dec. 20
La Casa de Papel: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 21
Peaky Blinders: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 22
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America — Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Bright (Netflix Original)
Dope: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes (Netflix Original)
Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 23
Creep 2
Myths & Monsters: Season 1
Dec. 25
Cable Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Planet Earth II
Dec. 26
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey (Netflix Original)
Travelers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Dec. 27
Pusher
Dec. 29
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2 — Part 1 (Netflix Original)
Killer Legends
La Mante: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Shelter
The Climb (Netflix Original)
Dec. 31
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix Original)
Fun Mom Dinner
What’s going
Dec. 1
All I Want for Christmas
Bedazzled
Black Snake Moan
Compulsion
Cousin Bette
The Crucible
The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
Hoffa
La Viuda Negra: Season 1
The Man from Snowy River
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Rebelde
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Terriers: Season 1
Touch: Season 2
Toys
Two Girls and a Guy
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2
Dec. 5
Holes
Dec. 9
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11
Dec. 10
Lucky Number Slevin
Nightcrawler
The Rite
Dec. 11
Dollhouse: Season 2
Dec. 13
The Queen of Versailles
Dec. 15
America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid — Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps — Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D — Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
Dec. 19
Dance Academy: Series 1-3
Dec. 20
Che: Parts 1 & 2
Dec. 24
Amores Perros
Dec. 25
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
