What's coming and going on Netflix in December.
“Avengers: Infinity War” comes to Netflix in December, giving streaming audiences plenty of time to revisit the superhero juggernaut before the epic cliffhanger is resolved in the next Avengers installment coming to theaters in 2019.
It’s the biggest arrival in a month that includes “Springsteen on Broadway,” a recording of Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show; Alfonso Cuarón’s award-winning “Roma,” his semi-autobiographical drama that Netflix is pushing for Oscar attention; and “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle,” a Netflix Original family adventure from actor and director Andy Serkis. (Both “Roma” and “Mowgli” open Dec. 7 in Seattle theaters.)
Netflix Original series in December include the animated miniseries “Watership Down”; the thriller “Perfume,” a modern-day adaptation of Patrick Suskind’s international best-seller; the nonfiction series “The Innocent Man,” based on the book by John Grisham; and new seasons of “Fuller House,” “The Ranch” and “Travelers.”
Other TV shows arriving during the month include “Happy!: Season 1,” a mix of cop drama, fantasy and wild dark comedy with Christopher Meloni and the voice of Patton Oswalt as a flying blue unicorn; and “The Magicians: Season 3.”
Older films include “The Lobster” with Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz; Oscar-winning drama “The Theory of Everything” with Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking; documentary “Michael Jackson’s This Is It”; science-fiction sleeper hit “District 9”; cult comedy “The Big Lebowski,” from the Coen brothers; and animated comedy “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.”
Here’s the list of what’s arriving and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
December 1
8 Mile
Astro Boy
Battle (Netflix Original Film)
Bride of Chucky
Christine
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crossroads: One Two Jaga (Netflix Original Film)
Friday
Friday After Next
Hellboy
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
Meet Joe Black
Memories of the Alhambra (streaming every Saturday; Netflix Original)
My Bloody Valentine
Next Friday
Reindeer Games
Seven Pounds
Shaun of the Dead
Terminator Salvation
The Big Lebowski
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
The Last Dragon
The Man Who Knew Too Little
December 2
The Lobster
December 3
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Hero Mask (Netflix Original)
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 (Netflix Original)
December 4
District 9
December 6
Happy!: Season 1
December 7
5 Star Christmas (Netflix Original Film)
Bad Blood (Netflix Original)
Dogs of Berlin (Netflix Original)
Dumplin’ (Netflix Original Film)
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (Netflix Original)
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (Netflix Original Film)
Nailed It! Holiday! (Netflix Original)
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (Netflix Original)
Pine Gap (Netflix Original)
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters and the Wish Star (Netflix Original)
The American Meme (Netflix Original)
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) (Netflix Original)
The Ranch: Part 6 (Netflix Original)
December 9
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
December 10
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
December 11
Vir Das: Losing It (Netflix Original)
December 12
Back Street Girls: Gokudols (Netflix Original)
Out of Many, One (Netflix Original)
December 13
Wanted: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
December 14
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Netflix Original)
Cuckoo: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Dance & Sing with True: Songs (Netflix Original)
Fuller House: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Inside the Real Narcos (Netflix Original)
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (Netflix Original)
Roma (Netflix Original Film)
Sunderland Til I Die (Netflix Original)
The Fix (Netflix Original)
The Innocent Man (Netflix Original)
The Protector (Netflix Original)
Tidelands (Netflix Original)
Travelers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 (Netflix Original)
December 16
Baby Mama
Kill the Messenger
One Day
Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix Original)
The Theory of Everything
December 18
Baki (Netflix Original)
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Netflix Stand-up Comedy Special)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 (Netflix Original)
December 21
3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix Original)
7 Days Out (Netflix Original)
Back With the Ex (Netflix Original)
Bad Seeds (Netflix Original Film)
Bird Box (Netflix Original Film)
Derry Girls (Netflix Original)
Diablero (Netflix Original)
Greenleaf: Season 3
Last Hope: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Perfume (Netflix Original)
Sirius the Jaeger (Netflix Original)
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (Netflix Original Film)
Tales by Light: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Casketeers (Netflix Original)
Wolf (Börü) (Netflix Original)
December 23
Watership Down: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
December 24
Hi Score Girl (Netflix Original)
The Magicians: Season 3
December 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
Avengers: Infinity War
December 26
Alexa & Katie: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
YOU
December 28
Instant Hotel (Netflix Original)
La noche de 12 años (Netflix Original Film)
Selection Day (Netflix Original)
When Angels Sleep (Netflix Original Film)
Yummy Mummies (Netflix Original)
December 30
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
December 31
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
What’s going
Leaving December 1
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Children of the Corn
The Covenant
The Game
Groundhog Day
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Hellraiser
Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
Spider-Man 3
Spy Hard
Swept Under
December 4
Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
Air Bud: Spikes Back
Air Bud: World Pup
Air Buddies
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
The Search for Santa Paws
Spooky Buddies
Tarzan & Jane
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
December 7
Trolls
December 10
Battle Royale
Battle Royale 2
Teeth
December 15
Step Up 2: The Streets
December 16
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
December 17
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
December 19
Ip Man: The Final Fight
December 20
Disney’s Moana
Food, Inc.
I Give It a Year
December 22
Spotlight
December 25
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
December 31
Troy
