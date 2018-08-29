What's coming and going on Hulu in September.

Hulu imagines the first manned mission to Mars in its new original series “The First,” a drama from “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon starring Sean Penn. It debuts in September along with new episodes of Sara Silverman’s “I Love You, America” and all the NBC, ABC and FOX shows that Hulu offers a day after their respective network showings.

Also debuting on Hulu in September are the dark comedy “Suburbicon,” directed by George Clooney from a screenplay written by the Coen brothers, and “Stronger” with Jake Gyllenhaal as a Boston Marathon bombing survivor struggling to rebuild his life after losing his legs.

Older titles cycling back into the library include Oscar winners “There Will Be Blood” and “The English Patient,” Oscar nominee “City of God” from Brazil, Wes Anderson’s “Rushmore” and “Moonrise Kingdom,” M. Night Shyamalan’s “Unbreakable” and “Signs,” and Brian De Palma’s “Dressed to Kill” and “Blow Out.”

Among the titles leaving at the end of September are cult comedies “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “This is Spinal Tap,” Mel Brooks’ “Star Wars” spoof “Spaceballs” and Gus Van Sant’s indie breakthrough “Drugstore Cowboy.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in September, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

September 1

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Adaptation (2002)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

AntiHuman (2017)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Bandits (2001)

Blow Out (1981)

Bolero (1984)

The Bone Collector (1999)

City of God (2002)

The Cleanse (2016)

Cool It (2010)

Darkness (2002)

The Dark Half (1993)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Double Impact (1991)

Dragon Blade (2015)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Emma (1996)

Fall Time (1993)

The Female Brain (2018)

Field of Dreams (1989)

The Fly (1986)

Going Overboard (1989)

A Good Woman (2006)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Joyride (1997)

Kill Me Again (1989)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Midnighters (2018)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

A Murder of Crows (1999)

No Game, No Life: ZERO (2018)

Over the Top (1987)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Primal Fear (1996)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Rodger Dodger (2002)

Rushmore (1998)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Signs (2002)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Small Town Saturday Night (2010)

Stealth Fighter (1999)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Unbreakable (2000)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

September 2

The English Patient (1996)

September 3

Flower (2017)

The Miracle Season (2018)

September 4

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Monochrome (2016)

Women and Sometimes Men (2018)

September 6

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)

I Love You, America: New Episodes (Hulu Original)

September 7

Cesar Chavez (2014)

September 8

From Paris with Love (2009)

Stand Up To Cancer: Special (EIF)

Stronger (2017)

September 10

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (2017)

REL: Series Premiere (FOX)

September 11

Bodysnatch (2018)

Natural Vice (2017)

September 12

Grace Unplugged (2014)

September 13

El Clon: Season 1 (Telemundo)

Higher Power (2017)

September 14

The First: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Housemaid (2017)

September 15

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 (2017)

Good Behavior: Season 2 (TNT)

Hardware (1990)

She’s So Lovely (1997)

The Queen (2006)

The Shipping News (2001)

September 16

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

September 18

American Horror Story: Cult: Season 7 (FX)

La Impostora: Season 1 (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes: Season 1 (Telemundo)

September 20

BB King: On The Road (2017)

Boom for Real (2018)

Sacrifice (2016)

This is Home: A Refugee Story (2018)

Total Divas: Season 8 Premiere (E!)

September 21

Aurora: Season 1 (Telemundo)

My Little Pony (2017)

September 22

For Colored Girls (2010)

Love after Love (2018)

September 24

Gemini (2018)

Iris (2001)

9-1-1: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

September 25

Afterlife (2018)

UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault (2018)

Dancing with the Stars: Season 27 Premiere (ABC)

The Good Doctor: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Manifest: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Resident: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Voice: Season 15 Premiere (NBC)

September 26

The Krays (1990)

Dama y Obrero: Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Gifted: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

New Amsterdam: Series Premiere (NBC)

This is Us: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

September 27

A Million Little Things: Series Premiere (ABC)

American Housewife: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Empire: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

The Goldbergs: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Modern Family: Season 10 Premiere (ABC)

Single Parents: Series Premiere (ABC)

South Park: Season 22 Premiere (Comedy Central)

Star: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

September 28

Suburbicon (2017)

The Good Place: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

September 29

Jigsaw (2017)

The Cool Kids: Series Premiere (FOX)

Dateline: Season 28 Premiere (NBC)

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18 Premiere (FOX)

Last Man Standing: Season 7 Premiere (FOX)

September 30

Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn: Season 4 (Nickelodeon)

What’s going

September 30

The Adventures of Panda Warrior (2012)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

And God Created Women (1988)

Angel Heart (1987)

Arlo: The Burping Pig (2016)

Babel (2006)

Back to School (1986)

Beautiful Boy (2010)

Beyond Borders (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Billy Madison (1995)

Bloodsport (1988)

Bound (1996)

The Brothers Bloom (2009)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Cyborg (1989)

Delta Force (1986)

Disaster Movie (2008)

The Disembodied (2011)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. T and the Women (2000)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Elephant Kingdom (2016)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

Evolution (2001)

Extract (2009)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Get Real (1999)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hoosiers (1986)

House Arrest (1996)

In a World… (2013)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

It Takes Two (1995)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Just Before I Go (2014)

Kalifornia (1993)

Ladybugs (1992)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Castle (2001)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mimic (1997)

Next (2007)

Pawn (2013)

Precious Cargo (2016)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rare Birds (2002)

The Rock (1996)

Salsa (1988)

Sex Drive (2008)

Six Shooters (2013)

Sleepers (1996)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Spaceballs (1987)

Superstar (1999)

The Suffering (2016)

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Trade (2007)

Witness (1985)

Wooly Boys (2004)