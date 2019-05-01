Hulu is hoping its next big thing is the new adaptation of Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22,” starring Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler and George Clooney (who also produces). The entire six-episode debut season will be released in May on Hulu.

Also coming is the British comic-drama “Funny Cow,” with Maxine Peake; the documentary “Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies,” about producer Alan Ladd Jr.; the first season of the historical thriller “The Terror,” about a perilous Arctic voyage; the original “Baywatch” series, in a newly remastered presentation; and new seasons of “Preacher,” “Claws,” “Angie Tribeca,” “Broad City” and “Drunk History.”

Older films coming to Hulu in May include “Borat: Learning of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan,” with Sacha Baron Cohen; “Zombieland,” with Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone; “Knocked Up,” with Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl; Terry Gilliam’s “Twelve Monkeys,” with Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt; Oscar winner “The English Patient”; Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused”; and ’80s flashback films “Fatal Attraction,” “Flashdance” and “Wargames.”

Among the titles leaving Hulu at the end of May are Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins,” starring Christian Bale; “World’s Greatest Dad,” with Robin Williams; Oscar winner “Little Miss Sunshine”; Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands,” with Johnny Depp; David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet”; and spaghetti Western classics “A Fistful of Dollars” and “For a Few Dollars More” with Clint Eastwood.

Here’s what arriving on the service in May, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

May 1

Anger Management (2003)

Bait Shop (2008)

Billboard Dad (1998)

The Big Kahuna (2000)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black Rain (1989)

Borat: Learning of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan (2006)

Breakdown (1997)

Bully (2001)

The Burrowers (2009)

Catacombs (2007)

Cecil B. Demented (2000)

Center Stage (2000)

Chocolat (2000)

Chuck & Buck (2000)

Clerks (1994)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

El Pantra (2018)

The English Patient (1996)

Fair Game (2010)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Flashdance (1983)

The Green Mile (1999)

Ground Control (1998)

Happy Endings (2005)

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)

Hardware (1990)

Harsh Times (2006)

Hoodlum (1997)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Imagine Me and You (2005)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kazaam (1996)

The Krays (1990)

Kygo: Stole the Show (2017)

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies (2017)

Larger than Life (1996)

The Landing (2018)

The Last Animals (2017)

Le Divorce (2002)

The Lucky Ones (2008)

Made (2001)

Major League (1989)

Man of the House (2005)

Mermaids (1990)

My Five Wives (2000)

New Guy (2002)

Nick of Time (1995)

The Night We Never Met (1993)

Passport to Paris (1999)

Possums (1998)

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981)

Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

Rollerball (1975)

Rollerball (2002)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Show of Force (1990)

The Sicilian (1987)

Slow Burn (2000)

Spirit (2002)

Star Kid (1998)

Steak this Movie (2000)

Switching Goals (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

The Toybox (2018)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2001)

Thirteen (2003)

Twelve Monkeys (1996)

Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)

Under Siege (1992)

Wargames (1983)

Welcome to Mercy (2018)

Zombieland (2009)

May 2

Dies Irae: Season 1 (dubbed, Crunchyroll)

May 3

Into The Dark: All That We Destroy: Episode 8 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Advertising

The Yellow Handkerchief (2008)

Don’t Believe the Hype: Season 1 (Complex)

Everything’s For Sale: Season 1 (Complex)

Jobs Unlisted: Season 1 (Complex)

Price the Hype: Season 1 (Complex)

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

Drunk History: Season 6A (Comedy Central)

Painkillers (2018)

May 6

Crash (2005)

Unicorn (2018)

May 7

My Hero Academia: Season 3A (dubbed, Funimation)

May 8

Hillbilly (2019)

May 9

Action Point (2017)

May 10

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

May 11

Above Majestic (2018)

Driver X (2018)

Funny Cow (2017)

One Million American Dreams (2018)

Swimming With Men (2018)

Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

May 12

Claws: Season 2 (TNT)

May 13

Angels of Death: Season 1 (dubbed, Funimation)

May 14

The Romantics (2010)

The Bachelorette: Season 15 Premiere (ABC)

May 15

A Breath Away (2019)

Astral (2018)

Beautiful Girls (1996)

Egg (2019)

Getting Grace (2018)

Iris (2001)

Little Voice (1998)

Big Bad BBQ Brawl: Season 2 (Cooking Channel)

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Season 4 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brews & ‘Que: Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Cash Cab: Season 13 (Discovery Channel)

Counting On: Seasons 2-3 (TLC)

Diesel Brothers: Seasons 3-4 (Discovery Channel)

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Season 1 (Food Network)

Four Weddings: Seasons 7-8 (TLC)

I Found the Gown: Seasons 2-3 (TLC)

La Promesa: Season 1 (Caracol)

Love It or List It: Season 12 (HGTV)

The Little Couple: Seasons 11-12 (TLC)

May 16

Knocked Up (2007)

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 1 (FOX)

May 17

Catch-22: Complete Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Punisher (2004)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

May 18

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

The Riot and the Dance: Earth (2018)

May 20

Federal Hill (1994)

May 21

Preacher: Season 3 (AMC)

Bernie the Dolphin (2018)

Jesus’ Son (2000)

May 22

Tracers (2015)

May 23

Backtrace (2018)

Lulu on the Bridge (2011)

Baywatch: Complete Series (Fremantle)

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 2 (FOX)

May 26

Morning Glory (2011)

May 27

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Broad City: Season 5 (Comedy Central)

May 28

Against the Clock (2019)

May 29

The Terror: Season 1 (AMC)

America’s Got Talent: Season 14 Premiere (NBC)

Songland: Series Premiere (NBC)

May 30

Angie Tribeca: Season 4 (TBS)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 11 Premiere (NBC)

What’s going

Leaving May 31

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

American Beauty (1999)

Area 51 (2015)

Astro Boy (2010)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Batman Begins (2005)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Boomerang (1992)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

Bright Lights, Big City (1988)

Bushwhacked (1995)

Carriers (2009)

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Dirty Work (1998)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Drunk Wedding (2015)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Firstborn (1984)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

Funny about Love (1990)

Glory Road (2006)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Impostor (2002)

Inventing the Abbotts (1996)

Jersey Girl (2004)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Office Space (1999)

Perfect Creature (2005)

Practical Magic (1998)

Red Corner (1997)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Saved! (2004)

Shaolin Warrior (2013)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Sideways (2004)

Silence (2016)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Tapeheads (1988)

Time Toys (2016)

Toys (1992)

Tristan & Isolde (2003)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vice (2015)

Waterworld (2013)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness (1985)

World’s Greatest Dad (2010)

Yes Man (2008)