What's coming and going on Hulu in January.

“Annihilation,” the trippy science-fiction odyssey with Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh, and the action thriller “The Commuter” with Liam Neeson come to Hulu in January.

Other movies coming in January include the acclaimed indie comedy-drama “Support the Girls” with Regina King, the animated comedy “Sherlock Gnomes” and the documentaries “Love Gilda,” on the life and legacy of Gilda Radner, and “Bad Reputation” about rocker Joan Jett. Older titles include the complete “Twilight” saga, all four “Lethal Weapon” films, and the classic musical “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” with Marilyn Monroe.

On the streaming TV front, Hulu launches the second season of the Hulu Original series “Future Man” and offers the first season of the offbeat AMC comedy “Lodge 49,” along with a new season of “The X-Files” and the British comedy “The Detectorists.”

Among the titles leaving Hulu at the end of January are “Winter’s Bone” with Jennifer Lawrence, “Ever After: A Cinderella Story” with Drew Barrymore, “Supercop” with Jackie Chan and “Jerry Maguire” with Tom Cruise.

Here’s what arriving on the service in January, and what’s leaving. (Day-after network debut showings are in italics.) Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

January 1

54 (1998)

10 Years (2011)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

9 to 5 (1980)

Atlanta: Season 2 (FX)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

Antz (1998)

Babe (1995)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beowulf (2007)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Cake (2006)

Capitalism: A Love Story (2010)

A Charlie Brown Valentine (2002)

Chicken Run (2000)

Children of the Corn (2009)

Chinatown (1974)

The Chaperone (2011)

The Colony (2013)

Cujo (1983)

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Deja Vu (2006)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

The Detectorists: Season 3 (DRG)

Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

Dot.: Season 2B (Universal Kids)

Double Team (1997)

East is East (1999)

Extraction (2015)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)

Finding Neverland (2004)

Firstborn (1984)

Flight 7500 (2014)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

The Forgotten (2004)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

The German Doctor (2013)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

Girl in Progress (2012)

Girl in the Bunker (2018)

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986)

He Got Game (1998)

Heathers (1989)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017)

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003)

In A World … (2013)

Inside Out (2011)

Into The West (1992)

Kickboxer (1989)

Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014)

Kiss of the Dragon (2001)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last Knights (2015)

Legendary (2010)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The Limey (1999)

Love Actually (2003)

Maximum Security (1990)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

Mimic (1997)

Mud (2013)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

New York Minute (2004)

No Holds Barred (1989)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2009)

The Other Man (2008)

The Others (2001)

Patch Adams (1998)

Payback (1999)

Penelope (2008)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom (1996)

Pride (2007)

Prince of Egypt (1998)

Rain Man (1988)

Renoir (2013)

Rent (2005)

The Resident (2012)

The Reunion (2011)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Right at your Door (2007)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2012)

The Running Man (1987)

Sabrina (1995)

Saints & Sinners: Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Shattered (2007)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Shrek (2001)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Skipped Parts (2001)

Sliver (1993)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Stone (2010)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)

Tangerines (2015)

Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)

This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers (1988)

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)

Total Recall (1990)

True Grit (1969)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Voices (2015)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

The Way Back (2011)

The Way of the Gun (2000)

We are Marshall (2006)

The Weather Man (2005)

What’s Cooking? (2000)

X Company: Seasons 2&3 (Sony)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

January 2

Drinking Buddies (2013)

The Gifted: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)

Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)

January 3

Support the Girls (2018)

The Unicorn (2018)

The X-Files: Complete Season 11 (FOX)

24 Hours to Hell & Back: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Masked Singer: Season 1 Premiere (FOX)

January 4

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Gotham: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

The Titan Games: Series Premiere (NBC)

January 5

Annihilation (2018)

The Overnight (2015)

Fresh off the Boat: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Speechless: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

January 6

Disaster Movie (2008)

January 7

Lodge 49: Season 1 (AMC)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 29 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Shark Tank: Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

January 8

Alright Now (2018)

The Commuter (2018)

The Last Airbender (2010)

America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Bachelor: Season 23 Premiere (ABC)

Manifest: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

January 9

Black-ish: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Good Trouble: Series Premiere (Freeform)

The Kids Are Alright: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

New Amsterdam: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Splitting Up Together: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

The Rookie: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

January 10

Kusama – Infinity (2018)

Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

The Goldbergs: Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Schooled: Series Premiere (ABC)

Modern Family: Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Single Parents: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

January 11

Future Man: Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

The Good Place: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

January 12

Burden of Truth: Season 1 (eOne)

Blindspot: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

January 14

Forever My Girl (2018)

Total Bellas: Season 4 Premiere (E!)

January 15

Another Time (2018)

The Snapper (1993)

Walking with the Enemy (2013)

The Good Doctor: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

The Passage: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Resident: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)

This Is Us: Season 3 Mid-season Premiere (NBC)

January 16

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

January 17

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (Dubs): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)

O (Othello) (2006)

January 18

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Season 2 (TLC)

Alone: Season 4 (History Channel)

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 3 (History Channel)

American Pickers: Season 10 (History Channel)

An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase: Season 1 (IDTV)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 3 (A&E)

Brockmire: Season 2 (IFC)

Butterfly: Season 1 (ITV)

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Season 1 (IDTV)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 3 (History Channel)

Dance Moms: Season 7 (Lifetime)

Disappeared: Season 8 (IDTV)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Special (TLC)

Finding Escobar’s Millions: Season 1 (Discovery)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1 (History Channel)

Found: Season 1 (History Channel)

Four Weddings: Season 9 (TLC)

Giada in Italy: Season 2 (Food Network)

Hanger 1: The UFO Files: Season 1&2 (History Channel)

Homicide Hunter: Season 7 (IDTV)

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Season 1 (History Channel)

Leah Remini: It’s All Relative: Seasons 1&2 (TLC)

Married at First Sight: Season 6 (Lifetime)

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All: Season 1 (A&E)

My 600lb Life: Seasons 5&6 (TLC)

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery: Special (IDTV)

Nightwatch: Season 4 (A&E)

Nostradamus Effect: Season 1 (History Channel)

Project Runway All Stars: Season 6 (Lifetime)

Spring Baking Championship: Seasons 2&3 (Food Network)

Swamp People: Seasons 6&7 (History Channel)

The Tesla Files: Season 1 (History Channel)

Worst Cooks in America: Season 10 (Food Network)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

A Million Little Things: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

January 20

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

January 21

The Pagan King (2018)

Stella’s Last Weekend (2018)

January 25

Siren: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

January 26

Darling in the Franxx (Dubs): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)

January 28

Cruise (2018)

Rent: Special (FOX)

January 31

Bad Reputation (2018)

Love Gilda (2018)

What’s going

January 31

2001 Maniacs (2005)

28 Days Later (2003)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Afternoon Delight (2013)

Alice (1990)

Amelie (2001)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Borgman (2013)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Comic Book Villains (2002)

Death Wish (1974)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Dysfunktional Family (2003)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Existenz (1999)

An Eye for an Eye (1966)

Fire with Fire (2012)

A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

Four Rooms (1995)

Gloria (2014)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel 2 (2007)

Italian for Beginners (2000)

Jane Eyre (1996)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

K2 (1991)

Kill Me Again (1989)

Like Water (2012)

Little Black Book (2004)

Little Odessa (1994)

Made (2001)

Map of the Human Heart (1992)

Never Back Down (2008)

Night Moves (2014)

Phantoms (1998)

Pleasantville (1998)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Serendipity (2001)

Starship (1997)

Supercop (1996)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (19787)

Up in the Air (2009)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Wonderland (2003)